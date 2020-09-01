Hearts eyeing transfer swoop for EFL winger

Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly has emerged as a transfer target for Scottish side Hearts according to The Scotsman.

Any potential deal is likely to be a loan at this stage, with Preston not wanting to sell him on a permanent basis at this moment in time.

The 23-year-old has made nine appearances for Preston’s first-team, but has struggled for consistent game time in Alex Neil’s side in recent years.

A move to Hearts could be tempting for the 23-year-old as well, as they’re more likely to be able to offer him regular minutes in the Scottish Championship.

Hearts are preparing for life in the second-tier of Scottish football, and will be eager to add to their squad before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Preston finished ninth in the Championship table last season, as they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish after a slight slump in results in the second-half of the campaign.

North End will be eager to mount a serious challenge for promotion this term, with the race for the Premier League likely to be a tightly contested battle between a number of teams.

Preston are due to get their new Championship season under way against Swansea City at Deepdale, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Lilywhites.

Which clubs did Preston sign these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Callum Robinson Aston Villa Birmingham Brighton Coventry

The Verdict:

This will be the best move for both parties.

Ginnelly isn’t likely to get the regular game time he craves with Preston this season, so it makes sense for the club to look at loaning him out ahead of the new season.

With one year remaining on his current deal at Deepdale, I really wouldn’t be surprised to see him head for a permanent exit from the club next summer.

If he can impress out on loan this term though, he won’t be short of options ahead of next year’s league campaign.