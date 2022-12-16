Hearts CEO responds to Sheffield Wednesday transfer links

Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson is someone who is defiantly interesting Hearts, according to their CEO Andrew McKinlay.

At the beginning of the month, it was reported by Football Scotland that Scottish Premiership side Hearts were interested in signing Paterson once the January transfer window re-opens.

Then Hearts manager Robbie Neilson came out and publicly stated that the club are looking to sign the Owls striker once again.

Now that the January transfer window is weeks away, Hearts’ CEO Andrew McKinlay has confirmed the club is interested in a deal but believes the League One side may want to keep hold of the striker until the end of the season.

McKinlay told Scottish media, via The Star: “He is someone we are definitely interested in. We would like to maybe do something there, but there is nothing concrete to say. He is under contract to Sheffield Wednesday and it might be that they decide to keep him until the end of the season when he’d be a free agent.

“He’s certainly someone I think would excite the fans who saw him last time he was here. He’s got a good record here.”

Quiz: Think you know everything about Sheffield Wednesday? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The Verdict

Considering January is always an awkward time to do business and the fact Wednesday are in a fight for a top-two finish, Darren Moore may want to keep hold of Paterson until the end of the season.

He may not be playing every single minute, but he is someone who is still seen as an important member of the squad. His last-minute equaliser against Exeter City last weekend just shows what a role he can still play this season.

Therefore, the Owls may reluctantly allow Paterson to run down his contract and let him leave on his terms come the end of the season.