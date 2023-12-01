Highlights Southampton striker Ross Stewart will miss the rest of the year due to a fresh injury blow, according to manager Russell Martin.

Stewart joined Southampton from Sunderland in the summer for a reported fee of £8 million.

However, the striker has so far made just two substitute appearances for the Saints, as he continues his fight for fitness.

Southampton striker Ross Stewart will not play for the club again this year after suffering a fresh injury blow.

That's according to Saints manager Russell Martin, who has revealed his disappointment for the 27-year-old.

How have things gone for Stewart since he joined Southampton?

Back on the final day of the summer transfer window, Stewart moved to Southampton from Championship rivals Sunderland.

The Saints reportedly paid an initial £8million fee to sign the striker, with the potential to rise by a further £4million with add-ons.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Having missed the second half of last season due to an Achilles injury, Stewart was forced to wait to make his debut for Martin's side, as he continued his recovery.

Stewart then finally made his debut for Southampton last month, making two substitute appearances in the Championship in November.

However, the 27-year-old missed his side's 1-0 win at home to Bristol City on Wednesday night, due to an injury suffered in the draw with Huddersfield Town the weekend before.

Now it seems as though that setback, will keep him out for sometime to come, judging by the latest comments from Martin.

What has Russell Martin said about Ross Stewart's injury?

As a result of this latest setback the striker is now set to once again be out of action until 2024.

Given the frustrating period he has endured with fitness issues over the course of the calendar year, it seems that is something that has left many around the club, extremely disappointed for him.

Providing an update on the fitness of Stewart, and winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, Martin was quoted by Southampton's official website as saying: "Both will be out for quite a while.

"It's really disappointing for different reasons. Ross has worked so hard to get fit and he lands in a real compromising position late in the Huddersfield game.

"We won’t expect him this side of Christmas, more likely mid-to-late January. He’s seeing a specialist. We’re really heartbroken for Ross.

"It’s not the same injury. I feel like we haven’t rushed him, everyone’s been in agreement with the plan. It's really unfortunate and we're really disappointed."

Where are Southampton in the Championship?

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Southampton have made a strong start to life back in the Championship.

Under Martin, who left Swansea City to take charge at St Mary's in the summer, the Saints have picked up 34 points from league games since the start of the current campaign.

As a result, they are currently fourth in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Southampton are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Cardiff City at St Mary's.

There can be no denying that this will be a considerable blow for those associated with Southampton.

In what is a busy festive period, having another proven source of goals at this level to call upon such as Stewart, could have been key to their hopes of picking up the results they need to keep up with the pacesetters in the battle for promotion.

Not only would having his scoring ability have been a vital asset in the hunt for wins, but it would also have eased some of the workload and pressure on their other attacking assets.

That though will now not happen, and after such a frustrating 12 months, you also have to feel this will be incredinly frustrating for Stewart himself, who will be desperate to get back playing, and to finally make an impression at Southampton.