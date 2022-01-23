‘Heartbroken’, ‘Never fall in love with loan players’ – Many Swindon fans react to transfer development

Swindon Town’s promotion hopes have been dealt a major blow with the sudden departure of Tyreece Simpson.

The 19-year-old arrived from the Tractor Boys in the summer on a loan deal until the end of the 2021-22 campaign in what was his first loan spell away from the Suffolk side.

Simpson featured seven times for Ipswich before he departed for the County Ground, with the last of those appearances coming in the EFL Trophy in November 2020.

Forming a partnership in the end with Harry McKirdy though at the Robins under Ben Garner this season, Simpson was effective in his first regular run of minutes in senior football, scoring 11 times and notching three assists in 30 matches.

Despite being a regular for the fourth tier side though, Simpson has been called back early by his parent club with perhaps a view to being used by new Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

McKenna already has strong attacking options at his disposal at Portman Road but Simpson could be a wildcard option for the rest of the campaign – let’s see what disappointed Swindon fans make of the decision though.

Couldn’t make it up https://t.co/3kt8oVvuLM — Ryan Jones (@Ryan__Jones9) January 23, 2022

This has to stop now!!!!! https://t.co/4D3TpjHVv5 — Richard (@Richy_Rich1996) January 23, 2022

Never fall in love with loan players https://t.co/pejufDMkUE — OB 🔶◼️ (@CashmereKnits) January 23, 2022