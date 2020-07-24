‘Heartbroken’ – Many Bristol City fans react to managerial update

Bristol City fans are eagerly awaiting the news that a new manager has been appointed at their club but it still remains to be seen who that is exactly going to be.

Earlier this week, we saw Chris Hughton’s name heavily linked with the job and bookmakers even suspend betting on him being announced as the new Robins boss.

However, Gregor MacGregor has offered and update on Friday morning to suggest that such imminency is wide of the mark and that interviews are still going on.

He revealed:

#BristolCity head coach update: there's nothing close with Chris Hughton. The club – as reported previously – are interviewing many candidates currently. We're hearing that an appointment may be 7-10 days away yet. And it might not be Hughton. He is but one of several candidates. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) July 24, 2020

For Robins fans, Hughton is the one that many of them want thanks to his experience in the Championship and of getting sides into the Premier League.

With that said, then, there’s a fair few disappointed fans worrying that he might not arrive after all so, that in mind, let’s take a look at what they have had to say:

