Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City News

‘Heartbroken’ – Many Bristol City fans react to managerial update

Published

4 mins ago

on

Bristol City fans are eagerly awaiting the news that a new manager has been appointed at their club but it still remains to be seen who that is exactly going to be.

Earlier this week, we saw Chris Hughton’s name heavily linked with the job and bookmakers even suspend betting on him being announced as the new Robins boss.

However, Gregor MacGregor has offered and update on Friday morning to suggest that such imminency is wide of the mark and that interviews are still going on.

He revealed:

For Robins fans, Hughton is the one that many of them want thanks to his experience in the Championship and of getting sides into the Premier League.

With that said, then, there’s a fair few disappointed fans worrying that he might not arrive after all so, that in mind, let’s take a look at what they have had to say:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Heartbroken’ – Many Bristol City fans react to managerial update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: