“Heartbroken” – Kalvin Phillips reacts as major Leeds United setback confirmed

Kalvin Phillips has issued a message on the back of the news that injury has ended his involvement in Leeds United’s promotion push, with the Leeds-born ace revealing he is heartbroken by the news.

Leeds have learned that the knee injury the 24-year-old picked up in the 1-0 win over Swansea City on Sunday will end his involvement this season.

Official confirmation of Phillips’ absence for the run-in has come today and the midfielder has moved to issue a passionate response on Instagram.

On his official account, Phillips wrote: “Heartbroken I will be missing the last 3 games of the season.

“Anyone that knows me knows it’s killed me that this unfortunate injury has happened and I am beyond gutted I can’t help the lads at such an important time on the pitch but I will make sure I’m there for everyone off the pitch!

“Still 3 massive games to go and we will need everyone to get to our goal.

“And for the majority of Leeds fans I can assure you I will be a nervous wreck watching just like the rest of you guys!

“One last push for everyone TOGETHER!”

Ben White will step into Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield for Thursday’s meeting with Barnsley in the Championship, seemingly opening the door for Gaetano Berardi to fill his boots at centre-back.

Bielsa needs to find four points from meetings with Barnsley, Derby County and Charlton Athletic to confirm Leeds’ place in the Premier League next season.

West Brom and Brentford are in action ahead of Leeds this week, with the latter’s result, if not a victory, potentially opening the door for the Whites to win promotion against Barnsley.

The Verdict

This update is truly gutting for Phillips and he will be gutted that his season has ended at this stage.

Firstly, so much is on the line for Leeds and to be missing their key man for the run-in is a concern. Secondly, he’s a Leeds boy and would have loved nothing more to be on the field fighting for promotion.

The task falls with Bielsa’s squad to get the job done for their teammate and ensure that when he’s fit again, he’s a Premier League player.

