Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Heartbroken’, ‘Absolutely gutted’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react as player update shared

Published

53 mins ago

on

Blackburn’s Bradley Dack is set for a lengthy spell out after it was confirmed that he did suffer a cruciate knee ligament injury against Brentford on Friday night.

The 27-year-old was forced off in agony towards the end of the defeat against the Bees, and there was immediate concern that the influential attacking midfielder would be out for a long time.

And, those worst fears have been shared today, as boss Tony Mowbray revealed Dack is going to have surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

Of course, this is nothing new for Dack, as the ex-Gillingham man missed 15 months from the same injury before returning earlier this season.

Therefore, the fans are understandably gutted for the player, as well as recognising how big a blow this will be for the team, as Dack had scored two in three before he was forced off.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the bad news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Heartbroken’, ‘Absolutely gutted’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react as player update shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: