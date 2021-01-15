‘Heartbreaking’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Derby fans react as reported transfer plans hint at player exits

Derby County will reportedly look to sell some of their best young players in January to help deal with their current financial struggles, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

Delays over Sheikh Khaled’s potential takeover have seemingly been ongoing for months and it was reported earlier this week that Wayne Rooney’s squad’s wages have not been paid in full and that the club are facing the threat of administration.

According to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, the Rams will look to cash in on some of their best young players this month, with club officials chasing big money from Premier League sides for academy products.

It is understood, however, that no first team players are in line to be sold, while the overdue wages could be paid in the next few days.

Rooney, who was appointed as Derby’s new permanent boss this afternoon, has since denied such suggestions but you feel such decisions are not likely to be his responsibility.

Are these 15 Derby County facts genuine or not?

1 of 15 Derby County were founded in 1884. True or false? True False

The club’s reported transfer plan has caused frustration among parts of the Pride Park faithful, with many supporters voicing their thoughts on Twitter.

Read their reactions here:

I hate this club man https://t.co/MxZBT4jeNw — noz (@nozzz1998) January 14, 2021

Its gonna be a long month https://t.co/fGUCCC8Zj9 — Ed (@Liberotion) January 14, 2021

This is heartbreaking https://t.co/wnDi43YUD6 — Derby County Blog 😬 (@derbycountyblog) January 14, 2021

Worrying but this makes no sense. Academy graduates that aren’t first teamers? Who would give is big money for them? Anyone half decent has already played for us this season. https://t.co/mPqdQdbKFU — Derby Dazzler (@Derby_Dazzler) January 14, 2021

League One with or without takeover. What an absolute mess https://t.co/02atQcaKVI — Ashley Chapman (@AshChapman94) January 14, 2021