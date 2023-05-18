Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford would be a good signing for Burnley to provide competition for Aro Muric.

According to Football Insider, the Clarets are lining up a summer move for Trafford, with manager Vincent Kompany watching him in action for loan club Bolton Wanderers in their play-off draw against Barnsley on Saturday.

City could reportedly accept an offer of around £15 million for the 20-year-old and Burnley are said to be willing to explore a loan or permanent deal.

Trafford has excelled for the Trotters in League One since his arrival at the University of Bolton Stadium, keeping 33 clean sheets in 73 appearances in all competitions and contributing to one of the best defensive records in League One, helping Ian Evatt's side reach the top six and win the Papa John's Trophy.

The Clarets are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning the Championship title this season, with Aro Muric having spent much of the campaign between the sticks as Kompany's first choice goalkeeper.

Burnley eye £15m Man City signing

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer suggested that Trafford will provide strong competition, he believes Muric will keep his place.

"Burnley and Vincent Kompany are keen to sign James Trafford from Man City," Palmer said.

"He's a talented young goalkeeper who has had an excellent season out on loan at Bolton.

"This signing would provide great competition for the current number one at Burnley, who incidentally also came from Man City.

"Muric, after Burnley's success this season, you would think will get the nod to start, but healthy competition is good."

Would James Trafford be a good signing for Burnley?

Trafford would be an exciting signing for the Clarets.

He has been one of the best goalkeepers in League One this season and displayed lots of potential, suggesting he would be more than capable of making the step up to a higher level.

Palmer is right that Trafford would provide great competition but Muric has made a number of high-profile mistakes this season and has been unconvincing at times, so it would be no surprise to see Trafford immediately become first choice.

Kompany will not be afraid to be ruthless if he feels that his current number one could cost his side in the Premier League and with Trafford's reported £15 million valuation, it would be unusual to spend such a significant amount on a goalkeeper not to play him.

Trafford would need patience as he adapts to life in the top flight, but this is a deal that the Clarets should definitely pursue.