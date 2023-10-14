Highlights Watford may be looking to make some changes in the January transfer window to improve their performance and standings in the Championship.

Rhys Healey, who joined Watford in the summer, might leave the club as he has received limited game time under Valerian Ismael's management.

Watford could potentially bring in Dion Charles and Lewis O'Donnell to strengthen their forward line and add young talent to their squad.

Watford will hope the 2023/24 Championship season can improve in terms of their standings.

The Hornets are always one of the early season favourites to gain promotion to the Premier League, but so far in this campaign they have failed to live up to that hype.

Instead, they sit at the bottom end of the table, and despite Valerian Ismael getting a new contract, pressure will be on the Frenchman to improve on this poor start.

So, if he is still in charge when January comes around, you may expect the Hornets to be quite busy in the transfer window, with a focus more on arrivals than departures.

However, that doesn’t stop one or two players from leaving, so they can make room for the potential of new signings.

So with that said, here we have looked at one player who could leave Watford and two who could arrive…

Out: Rhys Healey

Healey previously played in the EFL for MK Dons, among others.

This may be a weird one for Watford fans to see, as Healey only joined the club in the summer from French side Toulouse on a free transfer.

However, his arrival doesn’t seem to be one that was key for Ismael, as the forward has played just twice in the Championship so far and once in the Carabao Cup.

All three appearances have been him coming off the bench, and while he has been injured, it will be a concern for the player about his game time.

Ismael has preferred Vakoun Bayo and Mileta Rajovic to lead his line this season, as they are two profiles that fit how he likes to play.

So with that said, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Healey leave Vicarage Road in the January transfer window, either on a loan or permanent deal. The 28-year-old doesn’t seem to fit into Ismael’s plans, and Watford could use his departure as a chance to bring in a more prolific forward.

In: Dion Charles

While Dion Charles signed a new contract with Bolton Wanderers not so long ago, as he keeps scoring goals for the League One side, you expect him to become more and more wanted by teams from the Championship.

The Northern Ireland international is in sensational form this season, as he has eight goals in 12 appearances in all competitions.

Watford were one of a few sides mentioned in terms of a move for the 28-year-old towards the end of the summer. A move didn’t work out, and he stayed at Bolton, signing a new contract, but you would have to wonder if the League One side received a tempting offer, would they have to sell their best player.

Furthermore, given how Watford are struggling at the top end of the pitch, you would presume that Ismael will want to strengthen his forward line heading into the second part of the campaign.

In: Lewis O’Donnell

Lewis O’Donnel is currently on the books of Scottish side Dundee United and has been catching the attention of Watford’s scouts.

The 18-year-old is currently out of contract in the summer, and therefore, the Championship side could sign the player for normal training compensation.

O’Donnell is on loan at Kelly Hearts until January, and it could be then when Watford look to strike and get the young midfielder onto their books.

The Dundee United man would more than likely be a player for the future, but he could be someone the club focuses their efforts on in January, so they don’t lose out to any potential rivals.