Highlights Middlesbrough has had a nightmare start to the season, with just two points from seven games and are currently at the bottom of the league.

Russell Martin and Southampton have also been struggling, with three successive defeats and pressure building on Martin.

David Prutton predicts a close game between the two sides and expects a 1-1 draw due to both teams' defensive struggles.

David Prutton believes Middlesbrough’s winless run will continue on Saturday, although he has backed them to pick up a point against Southampton.

Middlesbrough endure torrid start to the season

After the remarkable job he did after his appointment in the previous campaign, many tipped Michael Carrick’s Boro side to be in the mix for automatic promotion this time around.

And, whilst it’s too soon to say that can’t happen, they’ve had a nightmare start, with the Teesside outfit bottom of the league having picked up just two points from seven games.

Some patience was always going to be required after a high turnover of players in the summer, with influential trio Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer returning to their parent clubs. Plus, top scorer Chuba Akpom was sold to Ajax.

Nevertheless, Carrick will know that improvements are needed quickly, and he will hope his side can get that first win against the Saints, which will allow them to start looking up the table.

Pressure starts building on Russell Martin

Boro will be coming up against a side that are also in bad form, with three successive defeats turning the spotlight on Russell Martin.

Of course, it’s far too soon to start speculating about his job, but the former Swansea chief inherited a squad that is expected to push for promotion.

So, those three losses, which included hammerings against Sunderland and Leicester, have prompted questions from some of the supporters, who are unsure whether his specific style of play is suited to the group.

Therefore, Martin and his side make the long trip north knowing they need three points as well as they look to arrest this slump, and to get back into the promotion picture, after what had been a good start.

What has David Prutton said about the game?

Given the form of both sides, many will expect this to be a close game, and that includes Prutton, with the pundit predicting the clubs will take a point each in his regular Sky Sports column.

“Middlesbrough just cannot get going. They picked up another point in midweek, but that was in a basement battle with Sheffield Wednesday. No wins from seven. They are still glued to the bottom of the table.

“It could provide an opportunity for Southampton. It has been a disastrous run for Russell Martin, and they shot themselves in the foot again in their defeat to Ipswich. It is three in a row now. If that becomes four, heads will roll. I don’t think it will, but I can’t see them winning either. 1-1.”

Given their respective defensive struggles this season, it wouldn't be a surprise if both teams did find the net in this one.

When is the Middlesbrough vs Southampton game?

This is a big game for both, and it will be played at 3pm on Saturday, September 23.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since 2017, when the Saints left the Riverside Stadium with three points thanks to a 2-1 win, which was in the Premier League.