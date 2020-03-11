‘Headless chicken’, ‘Looks class’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans discuss player’s opening campaign

Birmingham City have had an inconsistent season so far, and will be hoping to finish the campaign strongly over the last nine games.

In the summer, the club decided to do some considerable business, and one of the players that came into the squad was midfielder Ivan Sunjic.

He signed for an undisclosed fee from Dinamo Zagreb, but had experience in the Champions League and is a highly-rated youngster tipped to be a big player in the future.

The 23-year-old settled in well at the start of the campaign, and he was impressive although as the season has wore on, there have been slight inconsistencies to the Croatian’s game.

Sunjic has featured in 34 games in the Championship this season, and has scored twice for Pep Clotet’s side. Signing on a five-year contract, there’s still a lot of time to improve and become a real cult hero in Birmingham.

Football League World asked Facebook group, Birmingham City Fan Zone, what they thought of Sunjic’s first season at the club.

Here are some of the replies…

Can you get 100% in this Birmingham City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 How many games has Pep Clotet won as manager of the Blues? 10 12 13 9

Nathan Bailey: Good player proper engine, next season he will be a top player.

Thomas Lane: My honest opinion is he runs around like a headless chicken. If we get a good offer in the summer I would cash in.

Gavin Glaze: Wasn’t the type of midfielder I was hoping for maybe best used as one of 3 distribution not good enough to play in a 2.

Kevin Drew: Ok. Seems as though he is still adjusting to the league. I think next season he will be better.. KRO.

Craig Darby: Sometimes he looks class, other times he looks like a headless chicken. Think next season he will start to show his class.

Derek Jones: Does a job like Savage used to, breaks it up, can pick a pass and gets the odd goal, next season i think he will be better.

Andy Hickman: He’s done well, look at some of the great foreign players who have struggled in their 1st season.