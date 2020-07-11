‘Headless chicken’, ‘Fish out of water’ – West Brom man comes in for criticism following display in Blackburn draw

West Brom missed the chance to go five points clear of Brentford in the race for automatic promotion as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers today.

Despite dominating for most of the first hour, Albion only had a one-goal lead to show for their efforts and the momentum switched after Joe Rothwell’s equaliser.

Boss Slaven Bilic tried to change things to get the Baggies back on top, with Rekeem Harper replacing Jake Livermore.

However, the youngster couldn’t help Albion control the middle of the park and in truth, the final 20 minutes was frantic, with both sides desperate for the win – although there’s no denying the hosts had the clearer chances as the game progressed.

Therefore, the decision to bring on Harper was criticised, with many fans suggesting a more experienced option, like Chris Brunt, would’ve helped as the 20-year-old was wasteful in possession.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the display from Harper this afternoon from Twitter…

I’m sure Brunt wouldn’t have wellied the ball out of play three times for absolutely no reason. Harper needs to wake up or his career will be over before it starts #WBA — Everythings Gone Green (@MattWBA1983) July 11, 2020

Harper has an absolute shocker then, not his fault though, Slav had an absolute nightmare with them subs #wba — Mark (@markuswba) July 11, 2020

Dreadful second half. Harper wrong choice to bring on. Should have been brunt. If this isn’t a reality check for them then I don’t know what is #wba — Ryan Clarke (@Clarke22Ryan) July 11, 2020

Harper is terrible. Sawyers not much better either. Terrible finishing has cost us that game. #WBA — Paul (@P4ulG87) July 11, 2020

Harper, YET AGAIN, woeful. Offers nothing going forward and is abject when defending #wba — Brett Osborne (@WBABrett) July 11, 2020

Needed a Brunt on at 1-0 imo control the midfield dictate calm it down Harper was running around like headless chicken and left us so open #wba — Jon Simonian (@_Simonian) July 11, 2020

Should’ve come in instead of Harper today – calm experienced head in the middle of pitch rather than the fish out of water. #wba https://t.co/reqhJLL6pt — hannah 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@Hannanar) July 11, 2020