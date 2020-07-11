Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Headless chicken’, ‘Fish out of water’ – West Brom man comes in for criticism following display in Blackburn draw

West Brom missed the chance to go five points clear of Brentford in the race for automatic promotion as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers today.

Despite dominating for most of the first hour, Albion only had a one-goal lead to show for their efforts and the momentum switched after Joe Rothwell’s equaliser.

Boss Slaven Bilic tried to change things to get the Baggies back on top, with Rekeem Harper replacing Jake Livermore.

However, the youngster couldn’t help Albion control the middle of the park and in truth, the final 20 minutes was frantic, with both sides desperate for the win – although there’s no denying the hosts had the clearer chances as the game progressed.

Therefore, the decision to bring on Harper was criticised, with many fans suggesting a more experienced option, like Chris Brunt, would’ve helped as the 20-year-old was wasteful in possession.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the display from Harper this afternoon from Twitter…


