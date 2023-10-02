Highlights Kieran McKenna's successful tenure at Ipswich Town has put him on Crystal Palace's radar as a potential successor for Roy Hodgson.

McKenna recently signed a new long-term deal at Ipswich and his club's strong start to the season makes it unlikely that he would leave in the short-term.

To tempt McKenna away from Ipswich, it would take an offer from a top six Premier League team.

Kieran McKenna's time at Ipswich Town has already seen him pick up plaudits from across the board thanks to some huge successes in East Anglia.

The Tractor Boys were promoted last season with 98 points, finishing second to Plymouth Argyle in the third-tier as they secured a return to the Championship - but that was only the start of what has been an outstanding tenure for the Northern Irishman.

The club currently sit second in the table behind Leicester on 20 points from their opening nine games - which would usually be enough to top the table if it wasn't for the form of the Foxes. And, with back-to-back promotions firmly on the cards for the Suffolk side, it's given McKenna a platform to impress in the Premier League - though Carlton Palmer believes it would take an unbelievable offer to prise him away from Portman Road.

What is the latest news surrounding Kieran McKenna's future at Ipswich?

A report by Alan Nixon on Sunday, October 1st suggested that Crystal Palace have already looked at long-term successors for Roy Hodgson.

Despite their win over Manchester United at the weekend, Hodgson being 76 years of age means that the Eagles will have to put in plans for the long-term and the highly-rated McKenna is on their shortlist.

It’s thought that Paulo Fonseca is top of Palace’s radar as he was on their list prior to picking Patrick Vieira, with Hodgson likely to stay until the end of the season.

Palace looked at options in the summer for the eventuality of when Hodgson leaves, with McKenna one of their preferred choices - though he has recently signed a new long-term deal at Portman Road.

Their fantastic start to the Championship season has seen the club rival Leicester for early title frontrunners.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Kieran McKenna's future at Ipswich?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that it would take something special to drag McKenna from Ipswich Town at the moment.

"It’s every manager’s dream, like every player, to manage and play at the highest level and Kieran McKenna will be no different. It’s believed Crystal Palace are eyeing him as a possibility for replacing Roy Hodgson," Palmer started.

"Roy is 76 years of age, so how many more seasons will he want to continue in management? Crystal Palace are right to start searching for his eventual replacement, although Roy is doing a fantastic job at Palace with a great win over Manchester United at the weekend.

“Without doubt, Kieran would be a good fit for Palace but, no disrespect, I think Kieran is heading right to the top of the manager’s game.

“As I’ve said before, Kieran is at a club where the owners have money and they are backing him. He won’t leave Ipswich in the short-term. They’re sitting in second place in the Championship and they’re six points ahead of Cardiff, who occupy the last play-off spot.

“Ipswich and Kieran have a very good chance of achieving back-to-back promotions, and that would be a fantastic achievement. I believe Kieran would only be tempted to leave Ipswich if a top six Premier League team comes knocking at the door.”