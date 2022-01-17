‘He wouldn’t look out of place’ – Leeds United consider deal for Middlesbrough player on loan at Nottingham Forest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are considering a move for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, as per an update on the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (11:19am).

The update names Arsenal as another Premier League team who are in pursuit of the flying wing-back, with Spence currently on loan with Nottingham Forest.

Spence has been mightily impressive for the Reds this season, proving his ability to the wider football fanbase in his display against the Gunners in the FA Cup.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 What club did Boro sign Ugo Ehiogu from? Birmingham City Watford Aston Villa West Ham

Spence has featured 21 times in the league for Forest this season, with the speedy right wing-back chipping in with a goal and an assist too.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this potential deal…

Chris Thorpe

Spence is easily one of the best young full backs operating outside of the Premier League, so you can understand why Leeds are eying him up.

Add to the fact that he wouldn’t cost as much as other targets and the appeal is there for all to see.

He has the workrate and drive required to be a Bielsa player and he wouldn’t look out of place in their current system.

Boro would drive a hard bargain but the Whites certainly have the capital required to pull off such a deal.

In all honesty I don’t see the defender staying at the Riverside Stadium past the end of the current campaign.

Marcus Ally

Marcelo Bielsa likes a small squad but this season it appears to be thinner than ever.

I am not sure that Spence is of the position that Leeds need to address the most but he would represent good business nonetheless.

It looks likely that there will be Premier League interest in Djed Spence this summer after he has returned to Middlesbrough.

There is a chance though, that Boro will be a top-flight club by then which would enable them to set a higher valuation of the 21-year-old.

Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling provide adequate cover at right back for Leeds at the moment, and so Spence should not be of high priority for the Whites.

Clubs with deeper pockets than Leeds will likely be able to lure him away from a move to Elland Road in the next few transfer windows.

Ben Wignall

Spence is carving out a real reputation for himself right now at Nottingham Forest and considering Premier League clubs were linked in the summer, naturally more will be looking at him now.

And considering Marcelo Bielsa often plays with a back three with wing-backs utilised, Spence could be seen as the ideal individual to come in on that right-hand side of the pitch.

Luke Ayling you’d have to say would be a more suitable fit as a right-sided centre-back in a back three than an attacking wing-back, so that fills up a void in the summer for Leeds to look at.

You have to deliberate though whether or not Spence will cut it on a regular basis in the top flight – one very good performance against Arsenal is all well and good but can he back that up?

He’s certainly showing himself to be a very good fit in the Championship and maybe for someone like a Leeds he could be the perfect investment when the summer arrives.