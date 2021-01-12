Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘He wouldn’t last five minutes with Chansiri’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest surprise manager link

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has emerged as a potential candidate to become the new Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Keane, whose currently working as TV pundit for Sky Sports, has been out of work since leaving his role as Nottingham Forest’s assistant manager in June 2019, which came following a four-year spell with the Republic of Ireland and a brief stint as Paul Lambert’s assistant at Aston Villa.

The 49-year-old hasn’t managed since his departure from Ipswich Town back in 2011 – with his only other experience in the dugout coming between 2006 and 2008 when the ex-United captain took the Black Cats back into the Premier League following their Championship-winning season.

Whilst Paul Cook remains as the clear favourite to replace Tony Pulis, who was sacked late last month, Keane does appear in the running to be named the new Owls boss – with Sky Bet having the Irishman as second favourite.

