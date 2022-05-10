“He wouldn’t fit straight in” – Sunderland fan pundit reacts to Black Cats transfer news involving Tottenham

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Dan Neil has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light this summer, as per Football Insider.

The Sunderland midfielder is a reported transfer target for Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

The club have been impressed with his performances in the League One side this season and would look to make a surprising move for the 20-year old.

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke believes that Neil could become a Premier League calibre player over time, but would be surprised to see him go straight into the Tottenham lineup.

Austwicke urged caution over his ability to make that jump to the top flight immediately.

However, the Sunderland fan believes that with the right training and attitude he could become a top level player.

“Obviously right now with Dan Neil to go to Spurs he wouldn’t fit straight in,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“A League One player coming straight into a Premier League side is never going to happen really.

“But with a bit of nurture and care and training-up at such a high facility club, I do think he could get at a level where, one day, he could play Premier League football.”

Neil has been an integral part of Sunderland’s side that has reached the play-off places this season.

The Englishman has played in 39 league games this season, contributing three goals and seven assists in that time.

The Verdict

This would be a surprising move, but Spurs do have a recent history of signing promising EFL players.

However, Neil should take caution as those deals have had their issues in the past.

Ryan Sessegnon is only now earning playing time after moving a few years ago and Jack Clarke has been his teammate for the second half of this season.

If Sunderland can earn promotion then perhaps playing in the Championship and proving his talent there could lead to bigger things in the longer-term.