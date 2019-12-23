‘He would suit their system perfectly’ – Wolves plot transfer raid on London club: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are set to make an approach and beat Everton in the race to sign QPR defender Ryan Manning, according to Football Insider, after the 23-year-old has impressed this season, with him operating at left-back.

Everton and Newcastle United are also thought to be monitoring Manning as the trio look to make reinforcements in the January transfer window, ahead of the second half of the season.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international is out of contract at Loftus Road next summer and is thought to be valued at around £5 million.

So would Manning be a good signing for Wolves and is he good enough for the Premier League?

We discuss……..

Dean Cooke

“Manning is a very highly-rated player at Championship level and has a lot of ability to play in various positions on the pitch.

“This has made him highly sought after, especially after showing his talent when asked to play as a left wing-back for the R’s.

“Whether he’s good enough for the Premier League or not is an ongoing debate and in terms of his attacking play from full-back then he’s arguably top-flight standard, but defensively he’s not quite there yet.

“He’d only get better at a club like Wolves, and with his contract running out in the summer, he would be a good, cheap, signing for the Premier League side.”

George Harbey

“Manning has been outstanding this season and he could be a really good signing for Wolves as he would suit their system perfectly.

“The left-back is solid in defence but excellent at going forward, so he is the perfect wing-back for Nuno Esperito Santo’s side in the 3-5-2 system.

“He is only 23 years of age but he has the tools to succeed in the top-flight – he is strong, fast, has real defensive awareness and his end product is hugely impressive, meaning that he could fit really well into that set-up.

“Jonny and Ruben Vinagre are two really impressive players, though, so Manning should look to join a club where he earns regular game time.”

Would Ryan Manning be a good signing at Wolves?

YES Vote NO Vote

Josh Cole

“Although it is fair to say that Manning has made huge strides in terms of his development as a player this season, Wolves ought to steer clear of signing him from QPR in January.

“Giving that the Wanderers are currently fighting for a top-six finish in the Premier League, it could be argued that the 23-year-old may not necessarily be an upgrade on fellow defender Jonny.

“Furthermore, given that Manning has yet to play at the highest level, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope against some of the world’s best attackers.

“Therefore, instead of splashing the cash on the Hoops man next month, Wolves should instead consider a move for a defender who has a proven track-record in the Premier League.”