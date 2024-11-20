This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Despite sitting pretty in the play-off positions, Scott Parker's Clarets are scoring an unsustainable lack of Championship goals.

The Lancashire side find themselves with just 18 goals in their 15 games, just two more Portsmouth, who currently sit second-to-bottom in the table.

EFL Championship - Goals scored compared to league positio) Team Goals scored League Position (+/-) 1 Sunderland AFC 25 1 0 2 Leeds United FC 24 3 +1 =9 Derby County FC 19 12 +3 =9 Blackburn Rovers FC 19 9 0 =11 Stoke City FC 18 13 +2 =11 Burnley FC 18 4 -7 =11 Millwall FC 18 8 -5 =14 Luton Town FC 17 21 +7 =14 Oxford United FC 17 16 +1 =14 Sheffield Wednesday FC 17 15 -1 17 Portsmouth FC 16 23 +6

Their saving grace, and the reason they remain early promotion contenders, is their near impenetrable defence. Just six goals conceded is the lowest of any side in the division.

Despite this, they cannot rely solely on a watertight back-line to ensure a timely Premier League return. As such, Alan Pace and co. may have to invest in attacking reinforcements this winter.

Lyon striker "would be an amazing signing"

With the margins at the top of this season's second-tier seemingly paper thin, it is building up to be a seemingly crucial January transfer window for all concerned.

We asked FLW's Burnley FC fan pundit, Ben Livingstone, what one position he thought the club needed to strengthen in January.

Unsurprisingly, Livingstone identified the striking position to be the most pressing, and even provided an ideal candidate for the role.

He said: "One clear area is obviously the striker position. We're not getting enough goals, and that is ultimately our downfall at the minute.

"The defence is more than strong enough, unless obviously we lose some players.

"One player I'd like to pick out would be Gift Orban. Now, I don't know if he'd come, but he was linked with a Championship move in the summer, on loan from Lyon.

"When that didn't materialise, he was linked with a move to Turkey on loan, and he's not getting much game time.

"He does have two goals in three games in Ligue 1 this season, but he just doesn't seem to get enough minutes. He's constantly sat on the bench, and Lyon are going through some problems at the minute so maybe they are now looking to sell rather than loan.

"I think he would be a really good option for us. Again, I'm unsure whether he would come, but if he did that would be an amazing signing and I honestly think he would solve our goal problem as it is."

According to Insider Sport, Olympique Lyonnais have been threatened with relegation from Ligue 1, after carrying debts in excess of €500m, with an external body overseeing wage management.

While a move from Europa League side Lyon to the English second-tier will be difficult to pitch, the extenuating circumstances and lack of minutes could very well make this move a possibility, if Burnley are interested.

A step-down for Orban could suit all parties.

Gift Orban is a seriously impressive young striker, with goalscoring numbers near-impossible to ignore.

The 22-year-old forward made a name for himself with Belgian club KAA Gent, though started with Oslo based side Stabæk, having been scouted in native Nigeria.

Aged 20, Orban shared the golden boot in Norway's top flight, scoring 19 goals in 24 games in all competitions.

Orban is no stranger to a winter transfer, as he has made mid-season switches in his previous two season.

In January 2023, he made the move to Belgium. He would score 20 times in 22 games between the new year and May, including five goals in the knockout stages of the UEFA Conference League, as Gent reached the Quarter finals.

The following year, he signed for Lyon, who paid a reported €13m for his services in January 2024.

Career trajectory and goal numbers have cooled down dramatically since then. Struggling to start ahead of Alexandre Lacazette and Georges Mikautadze, Orban has accumulated just 259 minutes this season thus far.

Despite Lyon's financial struggles, with over three years left on his contract, Gift would unlikely come at a cut-price.

According to Transfermarkt, Orban has a perceived transfer value of €15m, which although indulgent, is likely within budget for the Clarets, especially after Wilson Odobert's £25m transfer to Spurs in the summer.

With Burnley's goal drought, Lyon's financial frailties and Gift Orban's desire to carry on scoring goals at tan unfathomable rate, this transfer could, hypothetically, suit all-parties.