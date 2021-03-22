‘He would get more opportunities’ – EFL star urged to pick Leeds United over Spurs ahead of summer transfer tussle : The verdict

Reading’s Michael Olise is set to be a man in-demand this summer after his outstanding individual campaign with the Royals.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the top young talents outside the Premier League, with many top-flight clubs credited with an interest in the teenager over the past few months.

However, two names that won’t go away are Leeds and Spurs, with both supposedly keen on Olise, who may be available for as little as £8m.

Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Noel Whelan urged the attacking midfielder to pick Elland Road as his next destination, as he claimed they would be better for his development than the Londoners.

But, is that a fair assessment? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Ned Holmes

It’s an interesting one.

Marcelo Bielsa is a fantastic manager and playing under him at such an important time in Olise’s development could be fantastic for him, while on a selfish note I’d love to see the playmaker in the Whites’ system.

Under him, Leeds have shown that they’re willing to put faith in youth and you have to think he would get more opportunities for the Yorkshire club than he would at Spurs.

The Whites are yet to find a long-term Pablo Hernandez replacement and Olise certainly looks like the sort of player that could fill his shoes in years to come.

Clearly, Spurs are a bigger club at the moment but they’re in a strange place under Jose Mourinho, while with Bielsa at the helm Leeds know exactly who they are and where they’re going.

All in all, I can certainly see why he might opt for the Whites over the north London club.

Alfie Burns

His progression path at Leeds would probably be clearer than the one at Tottenham, with Marcelo Bielsa notoriously leaning on youth throughout his period in-charge of the club.

However, I’d question whether Leeds could actually pin their hopes in midfield on such young shoulders.

The difference in terms of the budget at Leeds and budget at Tottenham will be massive in the summer, with Spurs surely able to splash the cash on a player that might not exactly impact their first-team right away.

Leeds would need Olise coming in and slotting straight into the midfield alongside Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo, which I don’t see happening.

Bielsa might want a more experienced head in there as Leeds embark on a second year in the Premier League and begins to try leaning less on the youth set-up at Elland Road.

You can see Whelan’s point of view given Leeds and Spurs’ track record, but in the end, neither would probably suit Olise at this stage of his career.

Sam Rourke

You can see the logic here.

Olise is a player who has supreme quality and at just 19 years old, he has so much room to grow and develop into a genuinely top player.

We’ve seen how Leeds integrate and utilise youth ever since Bielsa’s arrival at Elland Road and you’d imagine that he could work wonders with Olise.

With Pablo Hernandez’s stint at Leeds coming to an end, Olise would provide a youthful alternative whom has the ability to create opportunities and score goals in the final third.

Whether he’d go straight into Leeds’ XI is debatable, but given time, he could become an ever-present figure in that Leeds midfield in the years to come.