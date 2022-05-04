“He would fit well” – Transfer insider assesses Leeds as a possible destination for Nottingham Forest star

The future of Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson remains to be seen, with the 20-year-old setting the Championship alight with consistently exciting displays throughout this campaign.

The possibility of securing automatic promotion has now been shut off after Bournemouth’s 1-0 victory over the Reds last night, so the Reds will have to settle with the play-offs.

The exciting attacker has featured in every league game this season for the promotion-chasers, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in the process.

Johnson has emerged on the radar of several Premier League clubs throughout this campaign, with Brentford going closest to striking gold in January.

With his immediate future with Forest hanging in the balance, transfer insider Dean Jones assessed Leeds as United as a possible destination: “There are so many clubs looking at Brennan Johnson but I think he would fit well with the way that Leeds are being built for the future.

“I think it would be a good stepping stone for him too.

“So, we will have to wait and see how both scenarios open up for Leeds and Forest but it’s definitely one to contemplate at the end of the season.”

The verdict

Given the level of interest in the exciting attacker, it is growing increasingly likely that Johnson will be playing Premier League football next season one way or another.

Forest fans will be hoping that will be with them, as they try and navigate themselves through the second-tier play-offs.

Leeds, who are well-known admirers of the Forest star, may suffer relegation back to England’s second flight, a possibility that will prevent them from agreeing terms with the 20-year-old.

There are certainly some exciting destinations for Johnson to ponder over, however, he will be fully focused on delivering promotion for his side.