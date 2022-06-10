“He would fit the bill” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on West Brom’s interest in 26-year-old

With Sam Johnstone departing West Brom, it appears that they will be looking to head into the transfer market to find a replacement.

Following Alex Palmer and David Button signing fresh deals at The Hawthorns, it was unknown whether Steve Bruce would attempt to bring another goalkeeper in for the 2022/23 campaign.

Those questions have seemingly been answered by the Baggies’ interest in Nikola Vasilj, with Football Insider claiming that the Baggies will battle it out with Wolves and Celtic for the Bosnia and Herzegovina international.

Speaking about whether it would be a good idea to bring in another goalkeeper, and whether a deal for Vasilj should be pursued, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “They were always going to bring another goalkeeper in.

“Nikola would fit the bill, he is a Bosnia international, he is 26, he is young, and he would fit the bill.”

“And, like I said, it’s competitions for places.”

The verdict

Casting their eyes over the Bosnian goalkeeper, it will be interesting to see if they are able to win the race against a Premier League outfit, and a club who will have European football to offer.

Should West Brom win the race, then there is a higher chance that he could see regular first-team minutes, compared to the other two destinations.

Impressing with FC St Pauli in Germany’s second-tier last season, Vasilj enjoyed a productive campaign, with Football Insider’s report claiming that it is likely that a seven-figure fee will be required for his services.

It will be interesting to see if Button will drop down to number two if the 26-year-old arrives, or if there is a push for Palmer to start deputising more regularly.