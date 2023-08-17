Highlights Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are both interested in signing Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper, along with Rangers.

Leeds are looking for cover due to an injury to club captain Liam Cooper, while West Brom want to replace Dara O'Shea.

Former defender Carlton Palmer believes that Cooper would fit in well at either club, but Leeds may have the edge due to West Brom's financial problems.

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion go face-to-face with each other in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night at Elland Road looking to make a statement of intent, and it's not the only battle the two clubs are in at the moment.

Both clubs are said to have joined the race alongside Rangers for Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper, as per Football Insider.

Rangers have been long-standing admirers of the giant defender, and even saw a bid rejected for his services back in 2018 for a fee in the region of £3m under then boss Steven Gerrard. However, this has not deterred Michael Beale's attempt to add to his defensive ranks and were said to have made contact with Cooper again on August 11th.

However, the first of those reports state that Cooper is on the shortlist of both Championship sides for differing reasons.

Leeds are looking to add cover after losing club captain Liam Cooper for an injury said to last up to eight weeks after rupturing his plantar fascia in the season opener against Cardiff City.

From West Brom's point of view, they are wanting to replace Irishman Dara O'Shea, who joined last year's Championship champions Burnley for a fee of £7m.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Leeds & West Brom's interest?

As already mentioned, both second tier clubs interested in the 6"3 defender have their own reasons for doing so, and Palmer believes that regardless as to where Cooper ends up, he would reap the benefits and slot in to their individual styles of play.

"He would fit in at either club." The former defender of both stated.

"But I think Leeds would win the race for his signature if he was allowed to leave, on the basis that Leeds will be pushing for promotion added to the fact West Brom seem to be having all kinds of financial problems."

What is Jake Cooper's current situation?

Cooper has been at the Den since signing an initial loan deal in January 2017, and made his move permanent from Reading after the Lions' League One play-off final success over Bradford City.

In total, he has made 303 appearances for the South London outfit and scored on 22 occasions.

Having established himself back in the Championship, Cooper signed a long-term contract in June 2020, which expires next summer. Millwall boss Gary Rowett has made it clear that it is a key focus that the 28-year-old signs a new deal.

“We want Coops to sign a new deal. It has been well-documented that he has got a year left and there has been quite a lot of speculation out there.

“But as far as we’re concerned, our focus is on him signing a new deal. At this moment in time we are still in those discussions, and we’re hoping it is something we can conclude.”

Palmer also touched on this, saying that whilst contract talks may be ongoing, there may be an outcome in which they lose their "rugged" defender.

"If Cooper fails to extend his contract, he has a year left, and it is possible Millwall could let him go for a reduced fee.

"They won't let him run down his contract and let him leave for nothing." he added.