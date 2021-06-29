‘He would do very well’ – Pundit makes Fulham managerial claim

Football pundit Jamie O’Hara has taken to Twitter to suggest that Fulham should give Jonathan Woodgate the job of manager at Craven Cottage.

The 41-year-old coach was recently put out of work, with Bournemouth dispensing of the former Real Madrid player in order to bring in Scott Parker from the Whites as their new boss.

As a result, Woodgate is now in the market for another role after doing a solid job with the Cherries last season as they just missed out on promotion back to the Premier League.

Now, O’Hara has moved to suggest that the former defender would be the ideal candidate for Fulham to turn to after Parker’s reign in West London came to an end, as he stated the following on Twitter:

Fulham should give the job to Jonathan Woodgate, he was a class act since he took over at Bournemouth brought in a great back room staff and played some great football, he would do very well at Fulham 🙌🏻 #fulham — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) June 29, 2021

Aside from his stint with the Cherries, Woodgate also managed Middlesbrough for a period of just under a year and is still very much making his way in the game after first venturing into senior management two years ago.

A move to Fulham would be a shock but it is still within the realms of possibility after his positive showings whilst in charge of Bournemouth.

The Verdict

I’ll be the first to admit that I was never convinced by Woodgate during his time at Boro and as a result of this, I was sceptical when he bagged the Bournemouth job.

But fair play to him, he did a brilliant job to get the club as far as he did in such a small amount of time and maybe in another year, they would’ve won the play-offs.

Ultimately he didn’t reach the target of promotion and it has cost him his job, but it has in turn enhanced his reputation ten fold.

Any manager worth their salt would be interested in taking the Fulham job and it could well be one that he enquires about if he feels that he is ready to jump back into management straight away.