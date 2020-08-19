‘He would bring something different’ – Norwich City close in on transfer for London-based star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are close to securing a £5 million deal with West Ham to sign striker Jordan Hugill, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 28-year-old frontman has found it hard to cement a first-term berth at the Hammers, and spent last season on loan at Mark Warburton’s QPR where he notched 13 league goals.

It now looks like Daniel Farke’s Canaries side are pressing on to seal a deal for the former Preston man as they aim for an immediate return to the Premier League next season.

So, would Hugill be a good signing for Norwich? Is £5m a fair price for the player?

The team here at FLW take a look…

Alfie Burns

In Farke’s previous season in the Championship he had the experienced Jordan Rhodes playing back-up to Teemu Pukki, so it’s not really a surprise he wanted to get Hugill on board.

Hugill, in many ways, is better primed to start games than Rhodes was and his form last season for QPR was very good in the Championship.

Pukki may move on, though, which would hike up the pressure on Hugill at Carrow Road.

Would the pressure be on him to be the focal point week-on-week? Or would another body come through the door to replace the goals that Pukki will, undoubtedly, score.

There’s lots to weigh up, but on the face of things, it’s a good deal at £5m.

Did these 12 ex-Norwich City players actually ever score for the club? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Did Zak Whitbread ever score for Norwich? Yes No

George Dagless

It’s more decent Norwich business.

Hugill is a player than can score goals at this level and he showed that once again last season with a decent return for QPR.

In a side like Norwich’s which I expect to challenge right at the sharp end, he could score a really good amount next season and it’ll be interesting to see how things work with Teemu Pukki if both are at the club.

Overall, though, I think it’s another move that affirms Norwich as promotion contenders next season.

George Harbey

This is quite an interesting transfer development, I feel.

On the face of it, Norwich don’t really need to spend £5m on a new striker whilst Teemu Pukki is at the club, and it remains to be seen whether anyone takes an interest in Josip Drmic, too.

They also have a young, up and coming, exciting forward at the club in Adam Idah, who is highly regarded at Carrow Road and could be set for a few chances in the first-team in the summer, so that begs the question, do they need to sign another centre-forward.

Hugill never really stood out to me as a top Championship forward before this season, and he clearly settled into life at QPR really well indeed, scoring 15 goals in 41 games for Mark Warburton’s side.

He would bring something different to the attacking line at Carrow Road – he’s a classic number nine who is lethal inside the area, and he’d definitely add quality in depth to Daniel Farke’s side going forward.