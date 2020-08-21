‘He would bring real pace, presence, strength’ – Man Utd player wanted by Huddersfield: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are considering a move for Man United player Di’Shon Bernard, with his future at Old Trafford in limbo, as per Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath.

The 19-year-old centre-back is seemingly not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans at the moment, with the club weighing up whether to move him out on loan this summer, or permanently offload him.

So, do you think Bernard could be a good addition to Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

George Harbey

This could be a perfect move for both parties.

You look at the type of players Huddersfield currently have in their defensive ranks, and even though they are experienced defenders, the likes of Tommy Elphick and Christoper Schindler aren’t getting any younger, and perhaps the club now need to bring in a young defender.

If United choose to let go of Bernard on a permanent deal then it should be a signing Huddersfield consider making, but even if it’s only on a loan deal, then it would still be a great signing.

Bernard needs regular game time at his age, and the defender looks like he would bring real pace, presence, strength and power to Town’s back-line.

Carlos Corberan is a coach who clearly knows how to get the best out of younger players having done so well in charge of Leeds United’s Under-23s, and as proven by the development of the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk, he knows how to help them progress.

Alfie Burns

This will be interesting to see, particularly with Corberan now in-charge.

The former Leeds United coach did some fine work with the young players at Elland Road and they proved more than capable of cutting it in the Championship.

From a Huddersfield persuasion, you’d hope that Corberan is targeting this profile of player this summer, which Bernard fits into.

There’s a talented defender there and if he can be managed correctly, taught the dark arts of the Championship and get some guidance from senior players, he could be a fine signing.

Ned Holmes

It’s an interesting move and one that I think could turn out to be very useful.

Huddersfield’s squad still looks a little light to me and I think signing the Manchester United defender on loan would add a little quality to their defensive unit.

He looks an exciting prospect, having made his first-team debut for the Red Devils last term, and landing him on loan seems like it will be great value for money.

Corberan cut his teeth as a U23s coach, so he should be able to get the best out of the 19-year-old – who will surely be very hungry to impress.

Bernard is a defender with real pedigree and having regularly featured for Manchester United youth sides in the ascendancy, he’s got experience with his foot on the ball.

You’d imagine that the new Terriers coach is likely to look for defenders of that ilk, which makes this a strong signing for me.