Watford face a battle to keep hold of Ismael Kone after it was claimed that Roma are weighing up a move for the midfielder in the summer window.

The 21-year-old joined the club in the January window in 2023, so the previous season was his first full one for the Hornets, and whilst it was a disappointing campaign for the team on the whole, as they languished in mid-table, it was an impressive one for Kone.

The Canadian international was a standout figure due to his energy and intensity in the middle of the park, and he also boasts real technical ability, and he travels well with the ball.

Roma monitoring Ismael Kone

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that some bigger clubs are keeping tabs on the youngster, and it is thought that Italian giants Roma see him as an option to bolster their midfield.

Of course, the prospect of moving to the Italian capital is sure to excite Kone, and Daniele De Rossi’s side will also be able to offer European football as well as playing against some top sides in Serie A.

Kone has a contract at Vicarage Road that runs until the summer of 2027, so they won’t be under pressure to cash in if an offer does come their way in the window, but it will be hard to stand in the way of the player if their interest does firm up.

Watford told to consider big Ismael Kone sale

Tom Cleverley will want to build a team that is capable of pushing for the play-offs next season, so selling a key figure will not be part of his plans.

However, fan pundit Justin explained to FLW that a substantial offer for Kone could actually benefit Watford as it would allow them to strengthen other areas of the squad which need addressing.

“Kone was one of our better players last season, and he now looks quite comfortable in his midfield role, and he is still quite young.

“I would imagine if Roma made an offer he would be tempted but it’s more likely that the owners are going to try and get some more money for Kone if they can. We really need to start investing in the recruitment side of things at Vicarage Road.

“As sad as it would be to see Kone go, as I genuinely think he was one of the better players last season, I can see the reasoning behind maybe getting a high fee for him and investing that across the squad.”

Watford’s summer plans

Cleverley’s appointment did bring some optimism and excitement to the fans, and there were positive signs about how the team finished the season.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that the squad is weak in certain areas, so the recruitment team will want to be busy over the coming months.

Yet, as outlined above, they may not have the funds to do the business they want without a sale, in which case agreeing a deal for Kone to go may make sense in the bigger picture.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, and how Cleverley’s side looks when the new season rolls around in August.