“He would be replaceable” – QPR player emerges as potential Rangers transfer target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lyndon Dykes may find himself as a January transfer target from Scottish giants Rangers following the arrival of Michael Beale at Ibrox.

According to Pete O’Rourke, via This is Futbol, the former QPR boss may raid his former club to reinforce his new club’s attacking options.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on what impact this may have at Loftus Road should it come to fruition…

Billy Mulley

I do understand that Lyndon Dykes is a real physical presence who links the play very well, and he can prove clinical in patches, but ultimately, he does miss a lot of chances, which leads me to think that he would be replaceable.

I think he is a good Championship striker when taking into account what he provides his QPR side but the R’s would be able to recruit better.

Again, if a move to Rangers was sanctioned, then the same applies, as he would be a good striker but I think the Scottish giants could attract better.

Of course, it would be a bigger blow to the R’s if he was to depart in January, than if he was to leave in the summer because they will have less time to adapt during the upcoming window.

Ned Holmes

Given his performances for the Scotland national team and his record in the SPFL previously, links between Lyndon Dykes and the Old Firm clubs always seemed likely to resurface and that’s the case now.

Dykes has not been at his best in front of goal for the R’s for some time now but he’s continued to give a huge amount with the other parts of his game – something Mick Beale was always quick to praise him for.

Now Beale is at Ibrox, links between the striker and the Glasgow club may seem a little too obvious but it could be a move that works out.

The dominance that Rangers have in the majority of SPFL games could allow Dykes to fire in goals once again.

He bagged 14 in his only season at that level with Livingston and should be much more of a threat with the Gers.

It would be a blow to the R’s to lose him as lots of the unglamorous work he does goes unappreciated but assuming they’re well compensated, they could sign a replacement – and that’s something that large parts of the Loftus Road support would like to see happen.

Think you know everything about QPR? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was QPR founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

Declan Harte

Dykes is a really solid Championship striker and has certainly performed well for QPR this season.

His six goals from 21 appearances have helped the team into 6th in the table.

But it would not be the end of the world either if the forward did depart for Rangers.

Dykes’ most prolific campaign saw him bag 12 goals in 2020/21, with the Scot never really showing the ruthlessness in front of goal that could help take QPR to the next level.

If the R’s can extract a solid fee for the 27-year old then there are plenty of potential replacements that could come into the club.