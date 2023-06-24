This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League newcomers Luton Town are showing interest in Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis, as revealed by a report from The Telegraph.

The Hatters are not alone in their pursuit of the 25-year-old, with reports suggesting that Millwall have been knocked back in an approach to sign Travis.

A report from the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed that the London club tabled a six-figure offer for the Blackburn captain and that valuations are far apart at this stage.

Travis featured 42 times in the Championship for the Lancashire outfit last time out and was tasked with operating as a deep-lying midfielder, more advanced in the midfield and at right-back.

Billy Mulley

This is certainly an interesting one, with Travis proving to be a consistent performer for Rovers last time out and he is certainly a player of top-end Championship quality.

The technically-gifted midfielder also has an aggressive and tenacious side to his game that could make him a good fit at Kenilworth Road, whilst at 25 years of age, he still comes with a high potential.

There is certainly scope for Travis to be a Premier League player, with his versatility and out of possession work being particular abilities that would suggest he could handle the step up.

Rovers will be in a position of control in a potential Travis pursuit as the 25-year-old still has three years left on his current deal at Ewood Park.

Chris Gallagher

I think this would be a smart signing - and it's a move that suits all parties.

Travis has shown that he is a very good Championship player over the past few years, so whilst it's a big step up to the Premier League, it's one he will feel ready to take. And, he certainly fits the profile for the type of player Luton should be targeting, as he is someone who will be determined to prove himself at the highest level and he will enhance their squad.

From Blackburn's perspective, in an ideal world they wouldn't want to lose Travis, but Tomasson wants to make his own signings this summer, so a sale may be needed to ensure he can do the business he wants. If Travis can command a decent fee, it will give Rovers a bit more freedom in the market.

A potential move to Millwall didn't really make sense, but Travis joining Luton is one that could benefit all involved.

Brett Worthington

This would probably be a solid addition for Luton Town.

Travis has established himself as a very good Championship footballer, and he would no doubt have any problems moving up to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old would bring some versatility to the Luton team, as he can play in a wide range of roles in midfield and defence.

Luton are not going to be able to buy top-end Premier League players, so this is the type of market where they are going to be looking at high-end Championship players.

He would likely cost the club a hefty fee, and he would be sorely missed by Blackburn Rovers, but for the Hatters, he would be an upgrade on their current options.