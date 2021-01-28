‘He would be a real asset’ – Sheffield Wednesday make transfer move for 24-year-old: The verdict

Ned Holmes

They certainly need to add some more quality up top before the end of the window.

Last night’s performance showed us that they’re in a proper relegation battle and that they desperately need a goalscorer.

The Owls have got options up top but none of them are natural finishers.

There is a lot to like about Cosgrove and he’s certainly shown himself a consistent goalscorer in the past but I’m not convinced.

He’s only found the net 3 times in the league this season, that should be a major red flag.

In their situation, I think they need someone more proven.

Ben Wignall

Wednesday’s striking options to me are very limited. Josh Windass is a good pressing forward but he’s never going to be prolific, Callum Paterson isn’t really a natural striker and Jack Marriott spends more time in the treatment room than on the pitch.

There’s also Jordan Rhodes who only seems to be getting opportunities from the bench this season, so there’s a real need for another out-and-out striker who can walk in the door at Hillsborough and stamp his authority on proceedings straight away.

Judging on his performances at Aberdeen, Cosgrove can do it all. He can hold the ball up to bring others into play, he’s good with his head and he can finish prolifically with his feet as well.

Whilst the former Wigan man hasn’t been as prolific so far this season, he would be a real asset to Wednesday, but I can see them being priced out of a move.

Alfie Burns

Wednesday need a striker this month and they need a good one at that!

15 goals scored at this stage of the season is woeful and if it isn’t addressed, Wednesday will be relegated.

Cosgrove is a striker that’s got traits that would suit the Championship, so you can see why Wednesday like him.

However, Aberdeen seem to be digging their heels in over any fee, which is fair enough.

If things start getting silly I can see Wednesday moving on.

Personally, I think that might be something they regret, as the market for a striker at the moment isn’t a kind one.