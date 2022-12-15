“He would be a great signing” – Journalist speaks out on potential Sunderland transfer switch for Blackburn Rovers man

Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley has been linked with a January move to Sunderland.

The 23-year-old made his debut for Rovers in March 2019 and had established himself as a regular in the middle of the park, but has fallen out-of-favour following Jon Dahl Tomasson’s arrival at the club.

Buckley started the vast majority of the opening games of the season under Tomasson, but has made just one substitute appearance in the league since the start of October and has frequently found himself out of the squad altogether.

Rovers currently sit third in the Championship table, but are now five points behind second-placed Sheffield United after consecutive defeats.

It has been a surprise to see Buckley’s minutes so limited, particularly considering he only signed a new long-term contract to keep him at Ewood Park until June 2027 in September.

But his situation has alerted former manager Tony Mowbray, who is now in charge at fellow Championship side Sunderland and according to Alan Nixon, the 59-year-old is interested in a reunion with Buckley at the Stadium of Light.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke shared his views with Football League World over the potential deal and he believes that the opportunity to work with Mowbray again could be attractive for Buckley, though Rovers may not want to sell.

“I think for Sunderland, he would be a great signing,” O’Rourke said.

“Buckley was probably one of Blackburn’s stand out performers last season under Tony Mowbray, who obviously knows all about him and would love to be reunited with him at Sunderland.

“So if Buckley was to leave Blackburn Rovers, the chance to go and work with Mowbray again, will be something he would definitely be very much interested in as well.

“But I think for Blackburn in their current predicament, they probably don’t want to be losing players right now, especially if there’s doubts regarding Ben Brereton Diaz’s long term future as well.

“They want to be losing the likes of him and John Buckley as well.

“But yeah, things can quickly turn around he obviously hasn’t found favour with Jon Dahl Tomasson so far this season, so I’m sure Buckley will be hoping to get that opportunity in the team.

“There’s lots of games coming up now between the Christmas and New Year busy schedule in the Championship as well.

“But I think if Blackburn were open to offers for Buckley, I think Sunderland will be a great fit and as I said, to see Mowbray and Buckley reunited again will be an exciting prospect for Sunderland.”

The verdict

It is difficult to disagree that Buckley would not be a good signing for Sunderland.

He played 44 Championship games last season and thrived under Mowbray during his reign in Lancashire.

Mowbray gave Buckley his debut and oversaw his development, so if it is a deal that Sunderland could afford, the player would surely be interested in making the move.

It is a little perplexing to see Buckley feature so little for Blackburn this season, but Tomasson is unlikely to change his team too much with his side sitting third in the league.

But Blackburn’s loss would be Sunderland’s gain if they can get this deal over the line.