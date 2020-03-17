‘He would be a decent addition’ – Leeds United keeping tabs on EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly planning to rival Premier League sides in the race to sign Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden after an excellent 2019-20 campaign in League One, it is being reported by website TWTD.

Crystal Palace and Leeds United are the latest two clubs to monitor Woolfenden, who signed a contract until the summer of 2022 back in February 2019.

Sheffield United and QPR are also said to be keeping tabs on Woolfenden, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season, in which the 21-year-old has clocked up 36 senior appearances at centre-back.

So would Woolfenden prove a good addition for the Whites?

We discuss………

Chris Gallagher

“He would be a decent addition.

“Having said that, you would imagine that the Whites will be playing in the Premier League next season, so that would be a big step up for the Ipswich Town man.

“Nevertheless, he is still young and has plenty of potential, so he is a player that could develop into a top-flight player. Importantly, he is the type of player that Marcelo Bielsa wants in defence as he is aggressive in the way he plays and is capable on the ball too.

“Whilst he may have to be patient initially, this could be a smart signing in the years to come.”

Have a crack at our Leeds United quiz, give it a go now!

1 of 15 Firstly, who is the current boss of Leeds United? Marcelo Bielsa Slaven Bilic Scott Parker Sabri Lamouchi

Louie Chandler

“I think whether this is a good signing or not will very much depend on which division the club are playing in next season.

“Woolfenden has proven that he is a talented centre-back who is probably too good for League One level.

“However, a lack of experience higher up would be a concern if I were a Leeds fan.

“He has just three appearances in the Championship which, if Leeds are promoted this season, does not really equate to the statement signings they will need in the top-flight.”

Toby Wilding

“I think this could be a decent signing for Leeds.

“Despite Ipswich’s recent struggles, Woolfenden has been impressive throughout the course of the season for the Tractor Boys, so there is an argument that he could still have a positive influence further up the divisions.

“Indeed, when you look at the fact that a Premier League side such as Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in him, it certainly seems as though there is plenty of potential for Leeds to exploit, should they win the race for his signature.

“Add to that the fact that Ben White’s loan move to the club will soon be coming to an end, and it is clear that they will need to strengthen defensively in the summer at Elland Road, meaning that this does seem to be a sensible transfer target for Leeds to identify.”