‘He would be a bargain’ – Celtic looking to seal transfer agreement for EFL ace: The verdict

Celtic are working on a deal to bring QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel to the club on a pre-contract deal, according to Football Insider.

Osayi-Samuel scored six goals and registered nine assists for QPR last term and was undoubtedly a key player under Mark Warburton, but his future at the club looks uncertain.

The winger only has nine months left on his contract, with the likes of Rangers and Crystal Palace said to be chasing his signature.

Celtic are now said to be working on a pre-contract deal to bring Osayi-Samuel to Glasgow ahead of January, with QPR risked losing him for free.

Here, we discuss this potential transfer deal…

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a fantastic signing for Celtic.

Osayi-Samuel looks a really exciting talent and has all the characteristics that could see him thrive in the SPFL.

We’ve seen direct and pacey wingers cause chaos north of the border – Scott Sinclair for example – and there’s no reason to believe the 22-year-old wouldn’t do the same.

Signing him on a pre-contract represents excellent value and would also mean he gets one more season in the Championship, which in my eyes would be excellent for his development.

Is it the step the player will want? I’m not sure. He turned down Club Brugge and though Celtic are a bigger club, I can’t help thinking that he’s dreaming of a Premier League move and may hold out for one.

George Dagless

Not sure how much of this one I buy to be honest but we’ll have to consider it and I think he’d be a decent signing if they got him.

He’s a good young winger and has plenty of room to grow and at a club like Celtic you’re going to get the chance to play in big games and improve as a footballer.

On a pre-contract he would be a bargain as I think QPR could have got a decent fee for him if he was on a longer deal but I do see him staying in England if he does move to be honest.

I think he has eyed a move to Crystal Palace and is hoping that they are going to come calling so we’ll see what happens.

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be a really good addition to their squad.

Celtic already have some strong options available to them in wide areas, but Osayi-Samuel would be more than good enough to challenge them for a starting spot in Neil Lennon’s squad.

He’s a player that has shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship on a consistent basis, therefore he deserves a move to a more reputable club.

Celtic are definitely that, and will be targeting their tenth league title in a row this season, which is something I think they’ll achieve.

Neil Lennon could certainly benefit from having strength in depth in his squad, and Osayi-Samuel would provide them with that.

They face a real battle on their hands to sign him though, with the likes of Rangers also keen on a deal for the QPR winger, who is destined for bigger and better things than the Championship.