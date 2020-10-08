‘He would add real bite’ – QPR in transfer chase to sign 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As exclusively revealed by us here at Football League World, Queens Park Rangers are among a cluster of Championship sides weighing up a move for Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt.

The 25-year-old’s future at Oakwell remains up in the air with talks stalling about a contract extension, and several second tier sides are keeping tabs on the situation of the former Leeds midfielder ahead of next Friday’s transfer deadline.

So, from a QPR perspective, would this be a good signing?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

This would be an excellent signing for QPR.

They lost a lot of goal threat in the summer with Ebere Eze joining Crystal Palace and Jordan Hugill returning to West Ham before signing for Norwich City permanently, and I think that Mark Warburton still needs to add more goals to his team.

Whilst Mowatt plays in different positions to Eze and Hugill, he would still be as important. The midfielder has been excellent for Barnsley for a number of seasons now, and I would have doubted their chances of survival if they didn’t have him last term.

Mowatt is an excellent midfielder for the Championship. He loves a challenge and handles the physical side of the game really well, but he’s also got technical ability on the ball and registered eight assists last term, which shows just how dangerous and creative he can be when he gets on the ball.

He would add real bite and steel to QPR’s midfield, and it would be some coup to lure him away from Oakwell with other clubs said to be interested.

Do QPR and Brentford have these 10 things in common? Have a go now!

1 of 10 QPR and Brentford were both formed before 1890 Yes No

Toby Wilding

This could be a decent signing for QPR.

Mowatt has certainly shown in recent years that he is more than capable of being a very useful asset for a Championship team, so it could be a decent bit of recruitment if QPR brought him in.

Indeed, you do feel that Mowatt could add some welcome competition for the likes of Dominic Ball, Geoff Cameron, Luke Amos and Tom Carroll in the centre of the park for Mark Warburton’s side, although they may have to be careful not to overload on players in any one position, when so many are going to want to play regularly.

It is also worth noting that, having already enjoyed a busy summer in the transfer market, you have to wonder how much QPR might have left in their budget to fund a deal such as this, given Barnsley should not be letting one of their key players leave on the cheap.

Jake Sanders

Do QPR need Mowatt, the simple answer is, who doesn’t need Alex Mowatt in their side.

A goalscoring midfielder with one of the most lethal left-foots in the Championship, he’d be a great addition to a QPR side that are generally lacking quality in the middle of the park.

He chips in with assists, set-pieces and is a real leader on the pitch, he offers everything that you’d want from a central-midfielder.

If Mark Warburton can get this deal done, it’s a no-brainer, he could prove key to QPR launching a top-six bid.