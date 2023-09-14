Highlights Watford has had a disappointing start to the season, with no wins in their last four league games.

Despite positive performances from new striker Mileta Rajovic, Watford are struggling to find consistent form.

FLW's fan pundit has predicted that Yaser Asprilla is likely to be a substitute again.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Watford in the Championship.

After the emphatic 4-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on the opening day of the season, the Hornets' form has declined and they are without a win in their last four league games.

Despite leading three times, Watford drew 3-3 at Coventry City before the international break and they currently sit 18th in the table after picking up just five points from their opening five league matches.

There were positives to take from the game against the Sky Blues, with new striker Mileta Rajovic scoring twice on his first start for the club following his move from Kalmar last month, but Ismael will be keen to see his side get back to winning ways against Birmingham City at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

It will be a tough test against the fourth-placed Blues, who are yet to taste defeat in the Championship so far this season.

Ismael may look to make changes for the game and one player who could be handed a start is midfielder Yaser Asprilla.

Asprilla, who remained at the club this summer despite reportedly being keen on a Premier League move, has found his game time limited this campaign, with three of his four appearances coming as a substitute.

Should Yaser Asprilla start for Watford against Birmingham City?

FLW's Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie believes Asprilla will be involved against the Blues, but predicted he will once again be introduced from the bench.

"I think Yaser Asprilla will make an appearance on Saturday, but I think it will be off the bench," Justin said.

"I don't think he will start with Asprilla, typically Ismael uses him as a substitute and I think at the moment, he looks most effective as a substitute player, he's still very young.

"I think he will play against Birmingham, but he won't start."

What next for Watford?

With the Championship returning after the international break, it is the start of a busy period for the Hornets.

After the game against Birmingham on Saturday, Watford face tough matches against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United in what could be a crucial week in their season.

Ismael should not be under pressure so early in the campaign, but it has undoubtedly been a poor start for the Hornets and with the club's board not known for being patient, he will need to improve his side's form quickly.

After scoring three at Coventry, it seems likely Ismael will stick with a front three of Rajovic, Tom Ince and Matheus Martins, although Asprilla and the likes of Giorgi Chakvetadze and Vakoun Bayo will be pushing for a start.

Rajovic could be the prolific scorer Watford need to fire them up the league and with the creativity of Ince and Martins, they should certainly be a threat against the Blues this weekend, but John Eustace's side probably come into the game as slight favourites after their strong start to the season.