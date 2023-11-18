Highlights Wayne Rooney needs to secure wins against Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers, and Rotherham United to keep the Birmingham City fans on his side.

Birmingham City has dropped from a play-off place to 18th in the Championship table under Rooney's management.

Rooney has faced tough fixtures, but if he fails to get wins against these lower-ranked teams, serious questions may be asked by the club's management.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney needs to pick up positive results against Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United after the international break.

Rooney was appointed Blues boss after the controversial sacking of John Eustace last month, but the wait for his first win goes on after his side were beaten 3-1 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Jobe Bellingham put the Black Cats ahead against his former club, and the hosts had chances to extend their lead, but Koji Miyoshi equalised for Birmingham against the run of play.

Sunderland continued their dominance in the second half, and Dion Sanderson's own goal restored their advantage before Adil Aouchiche sealed all three points.

Rooney has picked up just one point from his first five games in charge, and having sat sixth at the time of Eustace's departure, the Blues are now 18th in the Championship table, seven points from the play-off places.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer expressed some sympathy for Rooney given the tough fixtures he has faced, but believes he could be under pressure if he fails to secure victories against Wednesday, Blackburn and Rotherham.

"Wayne Rooney took over as manager of Birmingham City when they were in a play-off place, they now sit 18th in the Championship on 19 points," Palmer said.

"They are only seven points off a play-off place, but they have had four defeats in the last five games.

"He has faced a tough run of fixtures in his defence, Southampton, Ipswich, Sunderland, all these teams have been bang in form.

"After the international break, they will face Sheffield Wednesday at home, Blackburn away and Rotherham at home.

"He will need wins against these teams to keep the loyal Birmingham fans on his side.

"Two of those teams are in the bottom three, and if he fails to get wins in those games, there may be some serious questions that need to be asked by the people at the top."

What next for Birmingham City?

It has been a difficult start to life as Birmingham manager for Rooney.

The Blues were comfortably beaten by Sunderland on Saturday, and it was another concerning performance, with Rooney's men looking vulnerable at the back and struggling to create chances.

Birmingham face bottom side Sheffield Wednesday, who have won just once all season, after the international break before winnable fixtures against Blackburn and Rotherham, and as Palmer says, it is essential Rooney picks up results in those games.

It is looking like an unnecessary gamble from the board to replace Eustace with Rooney, and should he fail to improve his side's form, he will come under increasing scrutiny from Blues supporters.