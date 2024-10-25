This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manuel Benson has been out of the Burnley team since August due to an injury picked up against Blackburn Rovers.

The forward was a key part of Vincent Kompany’s promotion-winning side in 2023, making 33 appearances in the Championship as they clinched the title (all stats from Fbref).

However, game time was more limited in the Premier League, and the appearance against Blackburn is the only time he’s played under Scott Parker.

It remains to be seen when he will return to action for the Clarets as he continues to recover from injury.

But questions have been raised over his long-term future at the club, particularly if he stays out of the side even once back fit again.

Manuel Benson Burnley future claim

When asked whether the team is lacking Benson at the moment, FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Nathan Rogers claimed that the current version of the player isn’t missed.

While he believes the Benson that helped the team gain promotion had a positive impact on the side, he now feels that a sale seems the likeliest next step in his career.

“In terms of a player that can come on the pitch and make something happen in the last back of a game: yes [we are missing Benson],” Rogers told Football League World.

“I think he was a player that made stuff happen.

“I would caveat that by saying he was a player that could make stuff happen, didn’t see enough of it in the Premier League through injury or through haven’t been picked.

Related Burnley FC: Scott Parker should consider once unthinkable Luca Koleosho call v QPR Burnley have a plethora of wide options, but one of them simply is not producing the goods at present

“And then the only cameos that he has made this season haven’t been great, and he’s not impacted the game at all.

“He limped off against Blackburn and we haven’t see him since.

“Now, that to me signals he’s ended his time at Burnley and he will leave in January, so are we missing Manuel Benson? No, if I’m being honest.

“He’s just not fit enough to play at this level, at this intensity.

“In a tough league like this, he just can’t keep fit and can’t stay injury-free.”

Manel Benson’s impact at Burnley

Manuel Benson - Burnley league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 33 (14) 11 (3) 2023-24 8 (1) 0 2024-25 1 (0) 0 As of October 25th

Benson contributed 11 goals and three assists in his first campaign at Turf Moor, as Kompany led the club back to the Premier League.

However, he was unable to make much of an impact in the top flight, making just eight appearances in which seven came from the bench.

The 27-year-old failed to score or assist in any of those eight games, with the team coming 19th in the table.

Given his current injury status, it remains unknown when he will even be available for action again for Parker’s side, as they eye a place back in the Premier League.

Manuel Benson’s fitness issues are a real concern

Benson’s inability to remain fit could spell the end of his time at the club.

Burnley’s form in the Championship has been solid without him, and they are firmly in the mix for a top two spot.

While he proved a strong option under Kompany off the bench, and scored important goals, it’s not clear whether he could ever get back to that level given the issues he’s had with staying fit.

A sale in January, or at the end of the season, seems like the most sensible option unless he can suddenly recapture that form very quickly once fit again.