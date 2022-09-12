“He will have to work for his place” – West Brom sign 29-year-old: Is he a guaranteed starter? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite the summer transfer window having closed, West Brom are still getting deals over the line and today announced the signing of Tom Rogic.

Rogic has spent the last nine years with Celtic although was signed as a free agent by the Baggies after the midfielder left Scotland at the end of his contract this summer.

Whilst Rogic is a great and experienced addition to the squad, Bruce does have some strong options in the attacking positions after having signed John Swift and Jed Wallace this summer.

Therefore, with that in mind, we asked three writers here at FLW if they see the 29-year-old as a guaranteed starter at the Hawthorns.

Carla Devine

This is a brilliant signing from Steve Bruce and on a free transfer too, it’s a very impressive addition.

Rogic brings plenty of experience to the Hawthorns and having played at the top of his game for so many seasons with Celtic, you can certainly see him adding plenty to West Brom going forward which is encouraging.

In 32 league appearances last season, Rogic contributed six goals and six assists showing he still has the ability to play regularly and contribute to his side’s attacking efforts so you can certainly see him being involved in the squad regularly.

However, you also have to consider that John Swift has done well since coming to the club with two goals and an assist in eight appearances this season so Bruce will not be prepared to just drop him from the line-up and rightly so.

Rogic provides options, depth and an opportunity for rotation so we will no doubt see him providing competition and playing regularly but he will have to work for his place in the side without doubt.

10 simple facts that every West Brom fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 In what year were West Brom founded? 1878 1880 1883 1885

Declan Harte

Tom Rogic brings a lot of quality experience with him from Celtic and represents a relatively risk-free signing.

That makes him an ideal player to slot into Bruce’s starting lineup on a rotational basis.

John Swift has proved to be an excellent addition to the squad having transitioned well to his new surroundings, carrying on his fine performances from his time at Reading.

However, in such a long and physically demanding season ahead, rotational options will be needed.

Rogic could prove to be a perfect example of how to strengthen a squad’s depth by utilising the free agency market.

This is a shrewd signing by the club, and the 29-year old will provide excellent competition for places in the Baggies midfield setup.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If Tom Rogic can bring the goals and assists he registered at Celtic to The Hawthorns he has the potential to give Steve Bruce a headache.

However, I definitely wouldn’t go as far as saying he is a guaranteed starter.

At Celtic the Australian liked to play as an advanced midfielder and at present, you would think that John Swift has got that role tied down for now given his pedigree in the division.

Rather than be a guaranteed starter, Rogic will compete with Swift for a start, which may be quite hard to do if Swift finds the form he has done in recent seasons going forwards.