“He will have a number of offers” – Sky Sports pundit weighs in on Brennan Johnson’s situation at Nottingham Forest

Former Championship striker Neil Mellor has given his verdict on Nottingham Forest’s exciting starlet.

Brennan Johnson has had a breakout season for the Reds, scoring 15 goals and earning nine assists in his first full campaign in the Championship.

The Forest forward had a loan spell with Lincoln City last season where he also showed a prolific streak, bagging 10 goals and six assists.

Mellor believes that Johnson’s trajectory will take him right to the very top of the game.

The 39-year old was impressed with his stint in League One last year and believes playing under Steve Cooper has seen him improve massively.

Mellor also pointed to his good relationship on the pitch with his teammates and believes it’s a big reason why Forest have been able to chase promotion this season.

According to the former Preston striker and now Sky Sports pundit, it is only a matter of time before Johnson is playing in the Premier League.

“He’s a top player, an absolutely superb player,” said Mellor, via OLBG.

“I watched him at Lincoln last season and was really impressed with him.

“He’s flourished this season at Nottingham Forest, he’s benefited from working with a top manager in Steve Cooper who’s got the best out of him.

“He’s had a good link up with Djed Spence and he’s been a big part to why Nottingham Forest are in with a shout of promotion to the Premier League.

“I think he will play in the Premier League, I’m not sure if Forest will be able to keep hold of him if they don’t go up.

“At the moment, Forest are in a good position to get promoted and he’s been a big part of that.

“I’m not sure he would want to leave right now, it’s his boyhood club, his dad was a favourite there.

“I would think if they can get promoted that he would be a big factor in that and stay at the club.

“If they don’t, then I think he will have a number of offers because he’s a top player.”

Forest are currently 5th in the Championship table, seven points behind 2nd place Bournemouth with five games left to play.

Cooper’s side have won six of their last seven games which has propelled them into the battle for automatic promotion.

Up next for the Reds is an away trip to Peterborough United on April 23.

The Verdict

It is obvious at this stage that Johnson will be playing in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

Forest have a great chance to earn promotion which is a credit to Cooper considering where the team was when he took over.

But if the team fails to earn a place in next season’s top flight then it will be a struggle to keep the 20-year old at the club.

His rise has been remarkable and a move to a Premier League club this summer wouldn’t be out of the question if the City Ground is set for another year of Championship football.