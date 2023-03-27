Tracey Leaburn, the mother of Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn, has taken to Twitter to voice her pride after the 19-year-old won his first man of the match award against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, which has caught the attention of Addicks supporters.

A product of the south London club's academy system and the son of former favourite Carl Leaburn, the young striker broke through into the first team earlier this season and has now established himself as a key player under Dean Holden.

Leaburn popped up at the back post to tap in Albie Morgan's drilled cross and give Charlton the lead at The Valley on Saturday with his ninth goal of the season.

Chris Forino's second half equaliser meant the points were shared but the teenager was the hosts' standout player and was duly rewarded with his first man of the match award.

Tracey Leaburn, the young striker's mother and Charlton's head of first team player care, took to Twitter to reveal her pride at his landmark moment this weekend.

Supporters of the League One club have been quick to respond and share their thoughts on the rising star...