‘He will get opportunities’ – Bournemouth finalise move for Leeds United man: The verdict

Bournemouth completed the signing of Leif Davis on an initial season-long loan on Tuesday.

The left-back has been involved in the first-team squad with Marcelo Bielsa over the years but he hasn’t played regularly, so a temporary switch to the Cherries was finalised yesterday, although it could become a permanent move if clauses are met.

Sorting that position was a priority for Scott Parker after Diego Rico’s departure and Davis will hope to be an important player for the new boss moving forward.

But, is he good enough to nail down a place for Bournemouth? Can he make a big impact? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I’m not entirely sure about a guaranteed starter straight away but there’s a good chance that Davis will get plenty of football during the next 12 months on the south coast.

The left-back arrives from Leeds with a really encouraging reputation. He was highly rated by Marcelo Bielsa and managing 14 appearances in the last three seasons at Elland Road is no fluke, particularly for a youngster.

Davis’ ability to play at both left-back and centre-back will also be of use to Scott Parker, who will be able to be flexible within his systems because of the 21-year-old.

That’s really useful in the Championship and Parker will be leaning on that aspect of Davis’ game over the course of the season.

Given the new season is only a short time away, and considering Davis is still a young player with a lack of senior experience, Parker isn’t going to throw him into the deep end.

However, there’s little doubt in my mind he will get opportunities to stake his claim for a longer stay in Bournemouth.

Ben Wignall

Even though Lloyd Kelly shared his time in Bournemouth’s team last season between centre-back and left-back, I feel as though his future lies in the middle alongside Steve Cook or Chris Mepham, and if that comes to fruition then Davis should have no issues starting on a regular basis.

His chances of game-time have already increased with the sale of Diego Rico to Real Sociedad, and even though there’s an option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan you’d imagine that Marcelo Bielsa will want to see Davis play regularly.

Looking at Scott Parker’s management of Fulham, he tended to use a four defender system, but occasionally did switch to a three centre-back one so Davis could see himself playing at both left-back and left-wing-back next season.

He should suit either though, and a full season in the Championship instead of being in Leeds’ under-23’s side should do Davis the world of good.

Jacob Potter

I think he will be a regular starter for Bournemouth this season.

I can’t have seen Leeds being content with Davis not starting on a regular basis next season, as they look to further his development in senior football.

The Cherries have recently moved on Diego Rico, and therefore needed additional depth in defence ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Davis will be eager to make a name for himself at senior level, and Bournemouth will be able to offer him regular minutes.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Lloyd Kelly deployed as a centre-back next season, after impressing in that position towards the back end of last year’s campaign, and so there would be room for Davis to come in at left-back for Scott Parker’s side.

It’s a smart bit of business by the Cherries, who will fancy their chances of winning promotion into the Premier League this term.