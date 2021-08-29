‘He will get goals’, ‘No from me’ – These West Brom react as transfer links emerge to Premier League striker

West Bromwich Albion have already brought in one striker from a Premier League club this week – and they could be trying to make it two.

Jordan Hugill joined from Norwich City on a season-long loan deal and made his debut last night as the Baggies snatched a late winner against Peterborough United, but Valerien Ismael seemingly isn’t done there.

The Frenchman hasn’t ruled out bringing another striker to The Hawthorns and that man could potentially be Watford’s Troy Deeney.

According to local reporter Joseph Masi, the 33-year-old is being monitored by the Baggies after being left out of the Hornets squad today for their away match with Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s believed, via The Athletic, that Deeney could be set to join his boyhood club Birmingham City, with the Blues in talks with Watford over a deal to take the veteran to St. Andrew’s to potentially finish his career with them.

West Brom’s apparent interest could throw a spanner in the works though with just over two days until the transfer window closes, but a deal with Birmingham could potentially be too far down the line for the Baggies to hijack the transfer.

Baggies fans have been reacting to the links with Deeney – check out some of the responses below.

Give us the trophy now https://t.co/C0crHEf0Io — Brad Smith (@BradSmith_24) August 29, 2021

If it’s short term until January when we get Dike in I’m all for it. Huge improvement on Zohore.. https://t.co/4wufAIgOLO — Liam ❼ (@wbaIiam) August 29, 2021

This wouldn't be a bad signing https://t.co/mkiljoilP2 — 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙤🇲🇶 (@Tkpwba) August 29, 2021

No from me. If it's a 1 year contract or something then maybe. Need to be looking at someone younger imo #WBA https://t.co/5Y7NHg8fKC — j o e (@ftbl_joey) August 29, 2021

I thought Val said he’s happy to wait for the right striker? Deeney is definitely not the right striker #WBA https://t.co/Cz3Hz9DQJW — Jamie Theodosi (@JamieTheo2) August 29, 2021

A few years ago yes, not now. https://t.co/6kfRELeGdk — Gavin Poulton (@gavin_poulton) August 29, 2021

Are you joking?! So much experience. He will get goals. — Dan Bramall (@DanBramall) August 29, 2021

If it’s a case of Zohore out & Deeney in then absolutely yes. — Adie Pearson (@TheAdiePearson) August 29, 2021