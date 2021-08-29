Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He will get goals’, ‘No from me’ – These West Brom react as transfer links emerge to Premier League striker

West Bromwich Albion have already brought in one striker from a Premier League club this week – and they could be trying to make it two.

Jordan Hugill joined from Norwich City on a season-long loan deal and made his debut last night as the Baggies snatched a late winner against Peterborough United, but Valerien Ismael seemingly isn’t done there.

The Frenchman hasn’t ruled out bringing another striker to The Hawthorns and that man could potentially be Watford’s Troy Deeney.

According to local reporter Joseph Masi, the 33-year-old is being monitored by the Baggies after being left out of the Hornets squad today for their away match with Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s believed, via The Athletic, that Deeney could be set to join his boyhood club Birmingham City, with the Blues in talks with Watford over a deal to take the veteran to St. Andrew’s to potentially finish his career with them.

West Brom’s apparent interest could throw a spanner in the works though with just over two days until the transfer window closes, but a deal with Birmingham could potentially be too far down the line for the Baggies to hijack the transfer.

Baggies fans have been reacting to the links with Deeney – check out some of the responses below.


