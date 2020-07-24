Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He will do the business’ – Many Leeds fans rally around star after icon criticism

Leeds United are back in the Premier League and you can bet supporters won’t tire at hearing that over the summer months.

Of course, it was an elongated season to extend the longest of waits but fans will feel as though it’s all been worth it now as they can dream of their return to the top table.

Certainly, there will be excitement over who the club signs in the transfer window with names already getting linked on a frequent basis and it remains to be seen if Patrick Bamford plays as key a role in the top flight as he did in the second tier this season.

He’s come in for criticism recently from former Leeds manager David O’Leary, but spoke on talkSPORT about the stick he has received at times and stuck up for himself:

Certainly, plenty of Leeds fans rallied around the striker given how important he was for them this year so let’s take a look at some of what has been said on social media:


