‘He will do the business’ – Many Leeds fans rally around star after icon criticism

Leeds United are back in the Premier League and you can bet supporters won’t tire at hearing that over the summer months.

Of course, it was an elongated season to extend the longest of waits but fans will feel as though it’s all been worth it now as they can dream of their return to the top table.

Certainly, there will be excitement over who the club signs in the transfer window with names already getting linked on a frequent basis and it remains to be seen if Patrick Bamford plays as key a role in the top flight as he did in the second tier this season.

He’s come in for criticism recently from former Leeds manager David O’Leary, but spoke on talkSPORT about the stick he has received at times and stuck up for himself:

🙏 “I’ve taken criticism all season.” ✅ “I’ve got a lot of self confidence that I can do the job. It’s just proving it now.”#LUFC’s @Patrick_Bamford responds to David O’Leary questioning his ability. 🤝 With @888Sport pic.twitter.com/L8pOlQ2nyC — talkSPORT 2 (@talkSPORT2) July 23, 2020

Certainly, plenty of Leeds fans rallied around the striker given how important he was for them this year so let’s take a look at some of what has been said on social media:

When Bam is in the team the team clicks … he brings way more than just goals … he will do the business in the Prem. — DH (@DH84733487) July 23, 2020

Well there’s your answer now let the lad enjoy his championship 👍🏻 — Will (@LUFCwill12) July 23, 2020

We always looked weaker without Bamford in the team. He scored 16. How many did we score because of his work rate and movement? There’s probably a reason we had the benefit of 8 own goals this season. Happy to give him a chance next season. He’s more than earned it. Thanks Pat! — Liam O (@mastronkey) July 23, 2020

Come on Bamford!!!! — Laugh (@Man_ofYorkshire) July 23, 2020

Love @Patrick_Bamford – brilliant footballer and has a huge future in this game — Edward Bergen (@EJBergen) July 23, 2020

Well said @Patrick_Bamford top of the league for a reason, you've all played your part. — paul o donnell (@podoleeds) July 23, 2020

Can give him all the stick u want. Hes a league champion on his way to the premier league! 🏆 Championes, Championes, ole ole ole — DANIEL CHAPMAN (@D_M_CHAPMAN13) July 23, 2020