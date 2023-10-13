Highlights Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes William Storey would be a worse owner than Dai Yongge if he took control of Reading.

Reading FC is in desperate need of a takeover due to their financial troubles.

Storey's lack of footballing experience and unpopularity among supporters make him an unsuitable owner for the club.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes William Storey would be a worse owner than Dai Yongge if the former took control of Reading, making this claim to the Reading Chronicle.

The Royals are currently in desperate need of a takeover, with the club falling into further trouble in recent months.

Their fall from the Championship was bad enough - but what followed that was even worse - with tax bills being paid late or unpaid and that contributed to the club suffering a slow start to the summer.

Ruben Selles needed to bring in several signings to rebuild his squad during the previous window, so the fact they weren't able to bring any players in until mid-July was extremely worrying.

There have been fears that administration could be on the horizon at the Select Car Leasing Stadium with Mr Dai failing to pay some of his bills on time, with those concerns remaining despite the fact the players and staff were paid on time and in full at the end of last month.

The one promising bit of news is the fact there are quite a few parties that have registered an interest in buying the League One side - but not all parties are to the Royals' supporters' liking.

Why did Kieran Maguire say William Storey would be a worse owner than Dai Yongge?

Considering the Berkshire side have sunk from Championship promotion hopefuls to the third-tier relegation zone under his leadership, or lack of it, many would question whether any future owner could be as bad as Mr Dai.

He has invested a lot of money into the club - but that's irrelevant at this point considering the danger he has put the Royals in.

Even with that in mind, Maguire believes Storey would be an even worse owner than the one the Berkshire side have currently got.

On whether Storey could find a way around the EFL's Owners' and Directors' test, he said: "Ultimately, the fit and proper persons test applies to the decision-makers. If he was only to be a front man then it wouldn’t be his funds, and they would have to assess the people with the financial resources.

"There would also be separate issues of asking questions in relation to who would be the shareholders in any corporate vehicle, and you need to have a corporate entity, which is taking over Reading Football Club.

"There are systems of checks of balances which will make it more difficult for an individual who is all front and no money. So, I’m hoping that will be the case.

"He will be worse than Dai Yongge. At least Dai Yongge has put money, historically, into the football club. He has not put it wisely into the club."

Would William Storey be a worse owner than Dai Yongge at Reading?

That remains to be seen.

However, he's clearly not a popular figure and isn't the man that the Royals need in charge to bring everyone together.

His lack of experience in football is also a concern, because the club needs a safe pair of hands to guide them through a difficult time and it would be difficult to see Storey that man.

He may have wealthy backers behind him, but it wouldn't benefit the third-tier side to have him as the face of the club.

Already upsetting Coventry City, Sunderland and Reading fans because of his past comments, many of the Royals' supporters are firmly against him and they are right to hold that view.