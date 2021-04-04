‘He will be gone’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to James Garner transfer update

Nottingham Forest fans are desperate to see James Garner return to the City Ground on loan next season, but their chances of doing so are unlikely if the player’s agent’s comments are anything to go by.

Garner has been a revelation since joining Forest on loan from Manchester United in January, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Watford.

The 20-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Reds, and scored his second goal of the season in a 1-0 win over Cardiff City in South Wales on Good Friday.

The midfielder has impressed after producing a string of dazzling performances in the middle of the park, and clubs from the Premier League are starting to take notice.

Garner’s agent, Steven Beck, has recently told Stretty News: “I know Brighton like him, I know Norwich like him. I know Rangers are really keen on him as well.”

The next step for Garner does very much as if it will be the Premier League, given the fact that the midfielder has excelled in the Championship this season and has edged closer to a first-team role at Old Trafford.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions…

Go to Brighton or Norwich play very few games and come back on loan to Forest in Jan 2022……its all on my crystal ball — David Smeeton (@smeetod) April 3, 2021

He’d hardly get any game time with all 3 better off staying at Forest and get a championship champions medal — I'm one of the faces (@bakovdanet) April 3, 2021

He would do well in Brighton’s or Norwich’s side. Would he play every game though? That’s the decision he has to make. — Dean Jones (@kramerdownunder) April 3, 2021

Money talks — Stuart Pearce (@StuartP82521356) April 3, 2021

He'd thrive under Potter at Brighton tbf — Gary (@RedDogGary) April 3, 2021

Does he have any say in it. Seems very happy at Forest and maybe he’d like to help us to promotion next season! Ever the optimist 😊 — Trixie King NFFC (@TrixieKing27) April 3, 2021

Strange how he never seemed to fit in at Watford. He’ll go to Norwich or Brighton. — Pat O'Hara (@PatoharaPat) April 3, 2021

He'd be so naive to move to Prem team on loan. He just won't get the exposure he desperately needs at 20yrs of age. — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) April 3, 2021

A stand out performer now getting among the goals. He'll be ready for the bottom half of the Prem next season, so Norwich would be a good fit. Time for our scouting team to find a similar player to loan early in the summer. There must be other Garner's out there #NFFC — Caz (@Caz_NFFC) April 3, 2021

He will be gone, utd will want him to play in the prem, so a loan to Brighton or a Norwich makes sense. Shame as hes been so good. — ®️ (@Rocky1Red) April 3, 2021