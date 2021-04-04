Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘He will be gone’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to James Garner transfer update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest fans are desperate to see James Garner return to the City Ground on loan next season, but their chances of doing so are unlikely if the player’s agent’s comments are anything to go by.

Garner has been a revelation since joining Forest on loan from Manchester United in January, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Watford.

The 20-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Reds, and scored his second goal of the season in a 1-0 win over Cardiff City in South Wales on Good Friday.

The midfielder has impressed after producing a string of dazzling performances in the middle of the park, and clubs from the Premier League are starting to take notice.

Garner’s agent, Steven Beck, has recently told Stretty News: “I know Brighton like him, I know Norwich like him. I know Rangers are really keen on him as well.”

The next step for Garner does very much as if it will be the Premier League, given the fact that the midfielder has excelled in the Championship this season and has edged closer to a first-team role at Old Trafford.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions…


