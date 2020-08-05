‘He will bang’, ‘Deadly’ – Many Leeds United fans flock to Rangers player update

Rangers have signed Kemar Roofe from Anderlecht and many Leeds United fans have wished him well at his new club.

The 27-year-old striker joined the Belgian club from Leeds last summer after refusing to extend his contract with the Whites.

Roofe spent three years at Elland Road after making the switch from Oxford United in 2016 and fired in 33 goals in 122 appearances for the club.

Do you know the club these 15 Leeds players started their career with?

1 of 15 Which team did goalkeeper Kiko Casilla start his professional career with? Atletico Madrid Barcelona Real Madrid Osasuna

As with his time in west Yorkshire, injuries hampered him at Anderlecht – restricting him to just 16 appearances, and seven goals, last term.

Roofe will have a chance for a fresh start at Ibrox, however, as it was announced yesterday that he had joined Rangers.

The former Whites forward has signed a four year deal with the Scottish club, having made the switch from Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard noted: “Kemar is recognised throughout Europe as an intelligent attacker with an eye for goal. I look forward to working with him and recognise his potential to further progress our starting XI.

“He has experienced the pressure and expectation at Leeds United and has played on the continent which will stand him in good stead for his time at Ibrox.”

The 27-year-old took to Twitter yesterday to post a message to fans following the announcement of the move.

Delighted to be joining @rangersfc and can’t wait for my new adventure to begin. Rangers are a huge club with ambition and I couldn’t be more ready to meet up with my new teammates and get started! 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/QILIlh8Q4o — Kemar Roofe (@roofe) August 4, 2020

It appears the striker remains a popular figure at Elland Road as many fans of the Yorkshire club have been quick to respond to Roofe’s message, wishing him luck north of the border.

Read their reaction here:

He will bang up there, good luck to you @roofe — Scholesylufcchampions 🏆 💙💛 (@ScholesStuart) August 4, 2020

Rangers have themselves a deadly finisher, good luck from us at LUFC, @roofe — Ryan Simpson (@RyanSimpson3) August 4, 2020

Good luck @roofe quality striker. Will score goals for fun if keeps fit good luck for the season and take that league from Celtic!!! #lufc — Louis Grant (@LouisGrant11) August 4, 2020

Good luck at Rangers Roofey! You were great at Leeds United. Thanks for the memories. — James Harris (@Jamesharris1987) August 4, 2020

All the best Kemar from LUFC — Dan Mount (@danrmount) August 4, 2020

Top player! Hope you smash it up there — Joe Evans (@JoeEvansLUFC) August 4, 2020