“He went too early” – Wigan Athletic fan pundit issues verdict on major Leam Richardson decision

Just weeks after signing a contract extension as Wigan Athletic‘s manager, Leam Richardson was dealt a harsh and cruel lesson in the world of football.

The 43-year-old guided the Latics to the League One title last season, 12 months after saving them from relegation and that only came months after he was appointed as the successor to John Sheridan in the dugout.

Despite some good early season form in 2022-23, especially away from home, results started to spiral – although it appeared that the hierarchy at the DW Stadium were keeping the faith with a new deal on the table and signed.

However, more poor results followed and Richardson paid the price with his job, ending his tenure at just under two years.

Wigan’s Bahrain-based owners are yet to appoint a new head coach or manager just yet, although it appears that Leicester City first-team coach and ex-Arsenal defender Kolo Toure is in-line to be Richardson’s successor.

In the eyes of FLW’s Wigan fan pundit Adam Pendlebury though, the decision to relieve Richardson of his duties was a particularly harsh one.

“I think in my view the answer to that question has to be yes (he was sacked too soon),” Adam said.

“We’d had a bad run of results, a pretty poor run of results to be honest, but that said we’d had a couple of injuries in key positions, we didn’t have the biggest of squads, not a lot of money was invested in the summer.

“Then there’s obviously what he did in previous years – saving the club from relegation in the administration season, working out a way of galvanising players, and then the following season putting a squad together that was able to challenge and then ultimately win League One, that shows good management in working out that particular issue.

“We’re not adrift, we beat Blackpool – if he (Richardson) beat Blackpool we’d only be in the relegation zone on goal difference, so in my view he went too early.

“Bad runs can’t be infinite, but I think Richardson has been shown to be a man who can solve problems – I think he could maybe have used these three or four weeks to get his players fit, work on some ideas on the training pitch.”

The Verdict

Richardson’s sacking has caused division amongst the fanbase, especially as he is a much-loved figure at the club.

He not only saved the club from relegation, but 12 months later he was able to guide a similar squad to promotion, which shows what he’s all about.

Things weren’t going great at the time in the Championship, but Richardson was hardly backed in the summer with a majorly strengthened squad.

Wigan are probably about where you’d expect them to be and where many would have predicted, so in essence his sacking was definitely a harsh one.