Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson has revealed Owls boss Darren Moore "wasn't happy" with the Scot's consistent links to the exit door in January and has reiterated his commitment to the League One club - for 2022/23 at least.

The 28-year-old made his first start since February and found the net in the 3-2 defeat against Burton Albion, having spent a long time on the sidelines due to injury, and came on in the midweek win over Bristol Rovers.

Paterson is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer and his former club, Hearts, were seemingly keen to try and take advantage in the winter window.

The SPFL side were linked with the Owls forward throughout January and reportedly made multiple bids for him - all of which were rejected by the League One promotion hopefuls.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Paterson has revealed he held talks with Moore at that time and claimed that the Wednesday boss wasn't best pleased with how things were playing out.

He explained: “I had a chat with him, and of course he wasn’t happy because he wants me to be here, and he wants me to be fully focused on Sheffield Wednesday - which I was at the time and which I still am.

“It’s part and parcel of football, people talk, and social media is quite a powerful thing these days - everything seems to spiral from there.

“But we had a chat, there were no problems from our side or Darren’s. He’s just happy that I’m in the building, and happy that I’m now available for games again.”

What is the latest with Callum Paterson's Sheffield Wednesday contract

Paterson has insisted he remains fully focussed on Wednesday's push for the top two in 2022/23 but a decision will need to be made about his Wednesday future at some point soon.

He's currently on course to leave the South Yorkshire club as a free agent but, according to Sheffield Star, talks were opened in February about a new contract at Hillsborough.

Paterson has since indicated those were put on the "back burner" while he recovered from injury and the team pushed for promotion.

Now 28, you could understand if the forward wanted to assess his options after finding himself further down the pecking order this season.