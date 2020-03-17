Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He wasn’t bad was he?’ – Some Millwall fans react to memorable brace from club legend

With all EFL clubs currently on a minimum of a three-week break due to COVID-19, Millwall’s are using the time wisely by providing fans with the chance to relive their memorable Division Two title winning campaign in 2000/2001.

Under the guidance of Mark McGee – who became manager nine games into the season – the Lions stormed to the title finishing on a record 93 points and were promoted back to the second-tier after a five year absence.

Millwall’s Twitter account is giving supporters the opportunity to chose some of their favourite memories from that campaign.

One opted to see Neil Harris’ unbelievable first-half brace in the 3-2 defeat at Stoke City in October 2000 – and it’s fair to say that his fellow Lions fans were happy to be reminded of those two outstanding strikes from the club’s all-time record goalscorer.

You can see of the best responses below….


