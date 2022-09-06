“He was positive” – Chris Wilder reacts to 27-year-old’s display for Middlesbrough in win over Sunderland

Middlesbrough signed goalkeeper Liam Roberts from Northampton this summer although with Zack Steffen also having arrived at the Riverside, Roberts has been the goalkeeper playing back up.

However, with Steffen having picked up a knee injury recently, Roberts has been required to step into the first team.

After Steffen failed a fitness test, Liam Roberts played his third game of the season last night and picked up his first clean sheet as Boro beat Sunderland 1-0 in the local derby.

Although Middlesbrough didn’t put on their best performance last night, manager Chris Wilder was keen to credit Roberts for his efforts as he told Teesside Live: “I don’t think he had to make many big saves but his kicking was good, he was positive, he commanded his area well, coming for things. They got into the areas they did out wide, putting crosses in, so he had to be on his front foot and he was.

“I don’t think he had to make any unbelievable saves where you go dear me, that’s saved us but he did everything he had to do. From my points of view, it wasn’t a great performance from our point of view, but there were greater targets that we had to hit and ultimately we did.”

All being well, Zack Steffen should be fit for Middlesbrough’s trip to Blackpool at the weekend but Roberts has definitely made himself known now.

The Verdict:

Although Liam Roberts had a very successful season last year, coming from League Two up to the Championship is always going to be a big adjustment hence why he wasn’t the only goalkeeper brought to the Riverside this summer.

Admittedly he probably hasn’t done enough at this stage to continue in the number one spot when Steffen is fit. However, he has proven that he can provide plenty of competition for his fellow goalkeeper in the squad.

Therefore, his form will cause Steffen to keep his standards high and should he not be fit again by the weekend, Wilder will feel he is able to rely on Roberts to step in and put in a solid display for Boro.